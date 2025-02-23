Red Sox-Yankees spring game time moved because of expected rain, foreshadowing Rays’ season

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The start time for Monday’s spring training game between the New York Yankees and Boston…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The start time for Monday’s spring training game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox has been moved because of expected heavy rainfall, foreshadowing what the Tampa Bay Rays might have to deal with this year as they play a season outdoors.

The Red Sox announced on Sunday that Monday’s game at JetBlue Park will be moved from 1:05 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. EST because of significant rainfall expected earlier in the day in the Fort Myers area.

The game between the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota on Monday also was moved from 1:05 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. due to the weather forecast.

The Rays are preparing for a regular season with home games at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field, the spring training base of the Yankees. Hurricane Milton ripped the roof off St. Petersburg’s Tropicana Field on Oct. 9, leaving the Rays’ usual home stadium unusable for at least 2025.

Steinbrenner Field, which has about 11,000 seats, is exposed to weather, unlike the Trop. Florida summers are known for thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.

