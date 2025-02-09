Rangers loses at home to second-tier Queen’s Park in one of the Scottish Cup’s biggest ever shocks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish soccer giant Rangers lost at home to a lower-division team in the Scottish Cup for…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish soccer giant Rangers lost at home to a lower-division team in the Scottish Cup for the first time in its history when second-tier Queen’s Park pulled off a remarkable 1-0 win at Ibrox on Sunday.

Rangers captain James Tavernier had a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time saved by goalkeeper Calum Ferrie, after Seb Drozd put Queen’s Park in front in the 69th minute in the fifth-round match.

It will go down as one of the competition’s biggest ever shocks and ended Rangers’ realistic chances of a domestic trophy this season. The team sits 13 points behind fierce rival Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and lost the Scottish League Cup final — to Celtic — in December, though it is through to the last 16 of the Europa League.

The defeat will put the future of Rangers manager Philippe Clement back under the spotlight and boos rang round Ibrox after the final whistle.

Queen’s Park is fifth in the second-tier Scottish Championship.

