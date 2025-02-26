Rangers defenseman Adam Fox going on IR with upper-body injury, AP source says

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox is going on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, according to a person with…

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox is going on injured reserve with an upper-body injury, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

Fox is expected to miss some time but should return before the end of the regular season, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team did not announce the move.

Fox, 27, got hurt in the third period of the Rangers’ 5-1 win Tuesday night at the Islanders. They are two points back of the second and final wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 24 games to play.

The 2021 Norris Trophy winner recently played a leading role on the blue line for the U.S. at the Four Nations Face-Off. He has 48 points in 58 games for New York this season.

The status of defenseman K’Andre Miller is unclear after he was also injured against the Islanders. And it’s uncertain how Fox’s injury status will affect what general manager Chris Drury does about pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Ryan Lindgren leading up to the NHL trade deadline on March 7.

