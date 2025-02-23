Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa 3, Montreal 1
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 2, Minnesota 1
Boston 3, New York 2, SO
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Montreal, 2 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.