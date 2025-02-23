Live Radio
Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

February 23, 2025, 7:37 PM

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 3, Montreal 1

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 2, Minnesota 1

Boston 3, New York 2, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

New York at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Montreal, 2 p.m.

