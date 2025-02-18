Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 6, New York 2

Sunday’s Games

Boston 4, Minnesota 2

Toronto 3, Ottawa 2

Monday’s Games

Boston 4, New York 1

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Montreal 0

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at New York, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Montreal at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Minnesota, 1:30 p.m.

Boston at New York, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.