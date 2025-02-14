Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 4, Ottawa 2
Sunday’s Games
Montreal 2, New York 1
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Wednesday, Feb. 12
New York 4, Boston 0
Thursday, Feb. 13
Ottawa 8, Minnesota 3
Friday, Feb. 14
Toronto 3, Boston 1
Saturday, Feb. 15
New York at Montreal, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.