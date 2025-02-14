Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Ottawa 2

Sunday’s Games

Montreal 2, New York 1

Tuesday, Feb. 11

Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, OT

Wednesday, Feb. 12

New York 4, Boston 0

Thursday, Feb. 13

Ottawa 8, Minnesota 3

Friday, Feb. 14

Toronto 3, Boston 1

Saturday, Feb. 15

New York at Montreal, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 16

Toronto at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.