Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 4, Ottawa 2
Sunday’s Games
Montreal 2, New York 1
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Toronto 3, Minnesota 2, OT
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Boston at New York, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Minnesota at Ottawa 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.