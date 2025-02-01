Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EST

Thursday’s Games

Montreal 4, Toronto 3, SO

Friday’s Games

Boston 3, New York 2, SO

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Ottawa 2

Sunday’s Games

Montreal at New York, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 Games

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.