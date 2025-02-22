Live Radio
Pitcher Chris Bassitt becomes Blue Jays’ bat boy as fantasy football punishment

The Associated Press

February 22, 2025, 6:26 PM

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Football season is over, but the effects are still lingering for Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt.

After going 4-10 in the team’s fantasy league, Bassitt’s punishment was to serve as Toronto’s bat boy Saturday while wearing “4-10” on the back of his jersey, Sportsnet reported. The Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 6-4.

Saturday also happened to be Bassitt’s 36th birthday.

Bassitt is entering his third season with the Blue Jays. He went 10-14 with a 4.16 ERA last year — not great, but better than he did in fantasy football.

