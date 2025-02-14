Phillies start spring training following Division Series loss and quiet offseason

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies remain without a World Series title for a core built around Bryce Harper.…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies remain without a World Series title for a core built around Bryce Harper.

“We’re all aware of Father Time,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said Friday at the team’s spring training complex. “We don’t have unlimited time together. There’s a bit of urgency to make that happen.”

After winning their first National League East title since 2011, the Phillies lost to the New York Mets in the Division series.

“We fell short,” Zack Wheeler said. “You can’t sit there and sulk on it. Just got to move on.”

Philadelphia’s most notable offseason moves were to acquire left-hander Jesús Luzardo from Miami and to sign right-handers Jordan Romano and Joe Ross along with outfielder Max Kepler.

“If they feel like they need to bring in somebody, that’s perfectly fine,” Wheeler said. “Any addition is welcome, but we’re pretty good as we are.”

Philadelphia last won a World Series in 2008.

“I think we have upgraded,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “I’m really happy where we’re at.”

Philadelphia’s offense again will depend on Harper, Trea Turner, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber.

Wheeler heads a rotation that includes Aaron Nola, Cristopher Sánchez, Ranger Suárez and Luzardo, a 27-year old lefty was 3-6 with a 5.00 ERA in 12 starts last year.

“He brings a lot of stability,” Realmuto said. “We all see his stuff and how good he’s been having to face him. We know his upside. He’s going to be a force in that rotation.”

Realmuto and Schwarber are eligible for free agency after the World Series.

“I don’t see a window closing any time in the near future,” Thomson said. “This organization is going to flourish for awhile.”

A healthy Romano in the bullpen could help those efforts. He had two stints on the injured list last year with right elbow issues before arthroscopic surgery. He had consecutive All-Star seasons with Toronto in 2022 and 2023, saving 72 games with a 2.51 ERA in 122 appearances.

“Coming off an injury season is tough,” Romano said. “Taking time off is never easy.”

