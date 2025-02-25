PGA Tour starts Florida swing as Masters comes into view

PGA Tour COGNIZANT CLASSIC Site: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Course: PGA National (Champions). Yardage: 7,167. Par: 71. Prize money: $9.2…

PGA Tour

COGNIZANT CLASSIC

Site: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Course: PGA National (Champions). Yardage: 7,167. Par: 71.

Prize money: $9.2 million. Winner’s share: $1,656,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Austin Eckroat.

FedEx Cup leader: Ludvig Aberg.

Last week: Brian Campbell won the Mexico Open.

Notes: Jordan Spieth was a late entry into the Cognizant Classic, a tournament he will be playing for the first time. … Daniel Berger, who grew up in south Florida and considers this his home event, is just outside the top 50 as he tries to earn a return to the Masters. … Will Chandler was a Monday qualifier for the Phoenix Open and finished in the top 10, getting him into the Mexico Open. He received a sponsor exemption this week at PGA National. … This is the first of four straight weeks in Florida. … Florida State junior Luke Clanton is playing on an exemption. He will earn enough points for a PGA Tour card in June if he makes the cut. … European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald is in the field as a sponsor exemption. … The field features 16 of the top 50 players in the world. … Austin Eckroat won the first of his two PGA Tour titles last year at the Cognizant Classic.

Next week: Arnold Palmer Invitational.

LPGA Tour

HSBC WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Singapore.

Course: Sentosa GC (Tanjong). Yardage: 6,779. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2.4 million. Winner’s share: $360,000.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Hannah Green.

Race to CME Globe leader: Angel Yin.

Last week: Angel Yin won the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Notes: The field features nine of the top 10 in the women’s world ranking — and 13 of the top 15 players — minus only top-ranked Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang, who is at Stanford working on her degree. … Jin Young Ko will try to become the first three-time winner of the HSBC Women’s World Championship. Inbee Park also has two titles in Singapore. … The tournament bills itself as “Asia’s major,” and it has a roll call of champions to back that up. Twelve of the 14 winners since it began in 2008 are major champions. That includes the inaugural winner, Lorena Ochoa. She won by 11 shots at 268, both tournament records. … Akie Iwai, who shot 61 in the final round and was runner-up to Angel Yin in Thailand, is not in the field. … This is the second of three tournaments as part of the first Asia swing on the LPGA schedule. … All three LPGA winners this year — A Lim Kim, Yealimi Noh and Yin — are part of the 66-player field.

Next week: Blue Bay LPGA.

European Tour and Sunshine Tour

INVESTEC SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Durban, South Africa.

Course: Durban CC. Yardage: 6,691. Par: 72.

Prize money: $1.5 million. Winner’s share: $250,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Dean Burmester.

Race to Dubai leader: Tyrrell Hatton.

Last week: Jacques Kruyswijk won the Magical Kenya Open.

Notes: The South African Open is the third-oldest national championship, first played in 1903. Only the British Open (1860) and U.S. Open (1895) are older. … The tournament has been part of the European tour schedule since 1997, when Vijay Singh won. … Gary Player has won the South African Open 13 times, first in 1956 and lastly in 1981. … Former Masters champion and LIV golfer Charl Schwartzel is in the field. Louis Oosthuizen is not. … This is the second of three straight tournaments on the African continent that are part of the European tour schedule, with the Joburg Open next week. … Branden Grace is in the field. He holds the tournament scoring record of 263 at Randpark in 2020. … Troy Merritt and Brandon Wu are playing under the category for players who finished between Nos. 126 and 200 in the FedEx Cup on the PGA Tour last season.

Next week: Joburg Open.

Korn Ferry Tour

VISA ARGENTINA OPEN

Site: Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Course: Jockey Club. Yardage: 6,803. Par: 70.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Mason Andersen.

Points leader: Hank Lebioda.

Last tournament: Kyle Westmoreland won the Astara Golf Championship.

Next week: Astara Chile Classic.

PGA Tour Champions

Last tournament: Justin Leonard won the Chubb Classic.

Next week: Cologuard Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Ernie Els.

LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Joaquin Niemann won LIV Golf Adelaide.

Next week: LIV Golf Hong Kong.

Points leader: Adrian Meronk.

Other tours

Epson Tour: Central Florida Championship, Country Club of Winter Haven, Winter Haven, Florida. Defending champion: Valery Plata. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia: New Zealand Open, Millbrook Golf Resort (Coronet, Remarkables and Composite), Queenstown, New Zealand. Defending champion: Takahiro Hataji. Television: Wednesday-Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (NBC Sports app). Online: https://asiantour.com/ and https://pga.org.au/

