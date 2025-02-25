Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

South Florida at Temple — ESPN+
Bucknell at Loyola Maryland — ESPN+
Villanova at Seton Hall — FOX Deportes, Fubo Sports US
Loyola Maryland at Bucknell — ESPN+
La Salle at Fordham — ESPN+
Saint Joseph’s at Dayton — ESPN+
Philadelphia at New York — ESPN Deportes, MSGSN, NBCS Philadelphia, Fubo Sports US
