Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Bucknell at Army — ESPN+ St. Francis (PA) at Chicago State — ESPN+ American at Lehigh — ESPN+ Robert Morris…

Bucknell at Army — ESPN+

St. Francis (PA) at Chicago State — ESPN+

American at Lehigh — ESPN+

Robert Morris at Northern Kentucky — FDSN Ohio Cincinnati, FDSN Ohio Cleveland, ESPN+, Fubo Sports US

Penn State at UCLA — Fubo Sports US

South Florida at Temple — ESPN+

Robert Morris at Green Bay — ESPN+

Lafayette at Navy — ESPN+

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — NBCS Philadelphia, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports US

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.