Live Radio
Home » Sports » Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

Pennsylvania Sportswatch Daily Listings

The Associated Press

February 7, 2025, 12:01 AM

Bucknell at Army — ESPN+

St. Francis (PA) at Chicago State — ESPN+

American at Lehigh — ESPN+

Robert Morris at Northern Kentucky — FDSN Ohio Cincinnati, FDSN Ohio Cleveland, ESPN+, Fubo Sports US

Penn State at UCLA — Fubo Sports US

South Florida at Temple — ESPN+

Robert Morris at Green Bay — ESPN+

Lafayette at Navy — ESPN+

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — NBCS Philadelphia, SportsNet Pittsburgh, Fubo Sports US

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up