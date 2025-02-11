Live Radio
Home » Sports » Pascal Bosschaart appointed as…

Pascal Bosschaart appointed as temporary Feyenoord coach ahead of Champions League match

The Associated Press

February 11, 2025, 8:39 AM

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch club Feyenoord has appointed former player Pascal Bosschaart as interim coach on the eve of a Champions League playoff against AC Milan.

Bosschaart is replacing Brian Priske, who was fired on Monday, with Feyenoord citing “inconsistent results and a lack of chemistry” as the main reasons for his removal.

Bosschaart, who played as a defender for Feyenoord from 2004-06, oversaw the team’s training for the first time on Tuesday.

Feyenoord stands fifth in the domestic league, 12 points behind leader Ajax. The Dutch side hosts AC Milan on Wednesday in the first leg of the playoffs.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up