Host Pakistan at risk of early exit from Champions Trophy after losing to Kohli’s India by 6 wickets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Virat Kohli’s 100 not out led India to a six-wicket win over arch rival Pakistan in their Group A clash at the Champions Trophy on Sunday, putting the cricket tournament hosts at risk of a potential early exit.

Kohli reached 14,000 runs in ODIs on his way to a record-extending 51st hundred as India finished with 244-4 in 42.3 overs. Shreyas Iyer scored 56 off 67 balls as he and Kohli put on 114 runs off 128 balls for the third wicket.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav took 3-40 and Pakistan was bowled out for 241 in 49.4 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Saud Shakeel top-scored with 62 off 76 and shared a 104-run stand with skipper Mohammad Rizwan (46).

The rivals met at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium despite Pakistan hosting the tournament, as India is playing its league games – and potential knockout matches – in the United Arab Emirates.

Pandya took 2-31 in eight overs as Pakistan finished with an under-par score against the disciplined Indian bowling attack.

India tops the group with four points and has virtually secured its semifinal place. It will play New Zealand in its final league game in Dubai on March 2.

Pakistan flies back to take on Bangladesh on Thursday, with a painful exit looming from its home tournament.

Chasing a modest 242, Rohit Sharma provided a speedy start for India. He hit three fours and a six in his 20 off 15 balls.

He put on 31 off 30 balls for the first wicket with Shubman Gill, who continued his good form to score 46.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled Sharma with a searing yorker in the fifth over, but Gill hit a flurry of boundaries against the pacer to knock him out of the attack.

In all, Gill hit seven fours and added 69 runs off 75 balls with Kohli for the second wicket. India was in control of the chase when Abrar Ahmed bowled Gill with a sharp turner in the 18th over.

Abrar finished with 1-28 in 10 overs, but he didn’t enjoy much support from other bowlers. Pakistan also dropped two catches – both Gill and Iyer got lives.

Kohli reached 50 off 62 balls and controlled the game’s pace at will. He hit seven fours in all.

Iyer, at the other end, took his time before opening up with five fours and a six. He reached 50 off 63 balls, and then was caught brilliantly by Imam ul Haq at extra cover.

Pandya went cheaply but Kohli stayed put – in Axar Patel’s company – reaching his hundred off the last delivery of the game, a cover drive through extra cover.

In doing so, Kohli also became the quickest to cross the 14,000-run mark in ODIs – he did so in 287 innings, as compared to compatriot Sachin Tendulkar’s 350 innings.

Kohli was player of the match.

“It feels good to be able to bat in that manner to seal qualification in an important game,” Kohli said. “We lost Rohit early and my job was to control the middle overs against spin without taking too many risks. It allowed me to play my usual ODI game.”

This was after Pakistan struggled on a two-paced pitch under humid conditions.

Pakistan did get off to a comfortable start with Babar Azam scoring five boundaries in 23 off 26 balls. He was then caught behind off Pandya in the ninth over. Axar Patel ran out Imam in the next over as Pakistan was down to 47-2.

Shakeel and Rizwan were defiant in their 108-run stand for the fourth wicket, but it came at a slow pace.

Rizwan perished trying to force the pace, bowled off Patel in the 34th over, even as Shakeel scored his fourth half-century off 63 balls. Shakeel hit five fours.

Yadav then came into the act – he dismissed Salman Agha (19) and was on a hat trick later in the spell but missed it.

Pandya dismissed Shakeel in the 35th over, caught in the deep. Khushdil Shah scored 38 off 39 balls to keep the lower-order ticking, but it was too little to make a sizable contribution to the Pakistan total.

