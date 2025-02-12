Paixão helps Feyenoord fans forget Giménez as Dutch team tops AC Milan

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Igor Paixão helped Feyenoord fans to forget Santiago Giménez by scoring the only goal in a…

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Igor Paixão helped Feyenoord fans to forget Santiago Giménez by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the first leg of their Champions League playoff on Wednesday.

Giménez lined up on the other side for Milan after transferring from Feyenoord on the final day of the winter transfer window for a reported 30 million euros ($31 million) plus bonuses.

He was expected to be sorely missed having scored five goals in the group stage. Instead, he was upstaged all night by the livewire Paixão.

The Brazilian striker scored from the edge of the penalty area in the third minute following an error from goalkeeper Mike Maignan. It was his second goal in the competition and eighth of the season overall.

Paixão almost scored a superb goal in the 37th when he hit the crossbar with a dipping shot that beat Maignan.

He gave veteran England right back Kyle Walker a torrid time in the first half on Walker’s Champions League debut for Milan after joining from Manchester City.

Paixão took down a high ball expertly and beat Walker for skill on the left flank, and United States winger Christian Pulisic even had to drop back to help the 34-year-old Walker out at one point.

Paixão was relishing his moment in the spotlight, and defender Theo Hernandez appeared to get away with a clear foul when blocking his run in first-half stoppage time.

Paixão even tried an audacious lob from the halfway line with 20 minutes left, and got the crowd going throughout by turning and toward them and urging more support.

By contrast, Giménez was ineffective and hit thin air with an attempted bicycle kick in the second half.

As he stood up, one of Feyenoord’s defenders gave him a gentle reminder of his former club by nudging into him.

Pascal Bosschaart got the ideal start as interim Feyenoord coach, just two days after taking charge following the sacking of Brian Priske.

Bosschaart was as a defender for Feyenoord from 2004-06.

