Olsen scores 28 points as Iowa upsets No. 4 USC 76-69

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lucy Olsen scored 28 points and Addison O’Grady had 13 as Iowa topped No. 4 USC 76-69 on Sunday, snapping the Trojans’ 15-game winning streak.

The win came on a day when Iowa retired Caitlin Clark’s jersey number 22 in a postgame ceremony, and the Hawkeyes delivered a win to add to the honor.

Iowa (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten) opened the game with an 18-1 run, fought off a 17-1 response by the Trojans in the second quarter, then matched USC the rest of the way.

The Trojans’ biggest lead was 47-41 in the third quarter, and they were up 50-45 with 2:09 left in the period before the Hawkeyes scored six consecutive points, capped by Olsen’s jumper right before the buzzer.

Olsen and O’Grady took control of the game in the second half. They had 23 of Iowa’s 25 fourth-quarter points to secure the win.

Sydney Affolter had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Hannah Stuelke added 10 points for the Hawkeyes.

JuJu Watkins led USC (19-2, 9-1) with 27 points. Kiki Iriafen had 13 points, and Kennedy Smith had 11.

NO. 1 UCLA 79, MINNESOTA 53

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elina Aarnisalo scored 15 points, Kiki Rice added 14 and No. 1 UCLA remained unbeaten with a win over Minnesota.

Londynn Jones added 13 points and Lauren Betts had 11 assists for the Bruins (21-0, 9-0 Big Ten), who outscored the Golden Gophers 46-25 in the second half.

Amaya Battle scored 21 points for Minnesota (18-5, 6-5). Grace Grocholski added 12 points and eight rebounds.

UCLA has won 13 straight home games dating to last season.

NO. 2 SOUTH CAROLINA 83, AUBURN 66

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Joyce Edwards scored 18 points and Chloe Kitts added 13 points and nine rebounds as No. 2 South Carolina won its 70th straight game at home with a victory over Auburn.

The Gamecocks’ victory came on a day the program retired the No. 22 jersey of 2017 national champion and three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson.

Auburn (11-11, 2-7 Southeastern Conference) tied the game at 27 midway through the second quarter before Kitts scored the next five points to start a 13-3 run to take control.

South Carolina (21-1, 9-0) went on to win its 56th consecutive SEC regular-season game and 13th in row over the Tigers.

MiLaysia Fulwiley finished with 17 points for the Gamecocks.

DeYona Gaston had a game-high 31 points to lead Auburn.

Wilson, a statue of whom has been outside the building since January 2021, was a focus throughout the game, with highlights of her college days showing on the video board during breaks.

NO. 3 NOTRE DAME 89, LOUISVILLE 71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored a season-high 34 points as No. 3 Notre Dame pulled away with a victory over Louisville.

Hidalgo scored 12 of her points in the third quarter, helping the Fighting Irish (19-2, 10-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) extend a 39-38 halftime advantage into 65-54 edge after the period.

Notre Dame used a 12-0 run over three minutes in the first quarter to go up 20-6 with 3:33 left. However, the Cardinals (15-7, 8-3) responded with a 16-3 spurt in the second to go up 29-28 midway through the period on Tajianna Roberts’ 3-pointer.

Olivia Miles added 17 points in the win, and Liatu King got 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 12 rebounds.

Roberts led Louisville with 17. Olivia Cochran scored 14, and Jayda Curry finished with 12.

NO. 5 TEXAS 70, TEXAS A&M 50

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker had 17 points and a career-high 13 rebounds to lead the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns to a victory over Texas A&M to extend their winning streak to six games.

The Longhorns (22-2, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) used a big run in the first quarter to take and 11-point lead and were up by 17 at halftime. A 7-2 run by Texas, with five points from Booker, extended its advantage to 45-25 about 7 ½ minutes left in the third and the Longhorns cruised to the victory.

Jada Malone and Janae Kent had 12 points each for Texas A&M (10-11, 3-6), whose skid stretched to a season-long three games. Their 50 points is tied for their second-fewest of the season in the second game since leading scorer Aicha Coulibaly sustained a season-ending knee injury.

NO. 6 UCONN 101, BUTLER 59

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half as No. 6 UConn routed Butler to extend its Big East regular-season winning streak to 32 games.

Azzi Fudd and Ashlynn Shade each had 13 points while KK Arnold had 12 on 6-of-6 shooting and four steals. Sarah Strong finished with 11 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots for UConn 21-2 (12-0 Big East).

Kilyn McGuff had 17 points and Riley Makalusky added 10 points for Butler (12-12, 2-9).

UConn made it first six shots of the game and its last six field-goal attempts in the first half to take a 59-26 lead at halftime.. The Huskies were shooting 68% from the field after three quarters. Jana El Alfy was the only UConn starter to play in the fourth quarter as the field-goal percentage suffered without Bueckers, Fudd, Strong or Kaitlyn Chen in the game.

NO. 7 LSU 81, MISSISSIPPI STATE 67

BATON ROGUE, La. (AP) — Mikaylah Williams scored 22 points to lift No. 7 LSU to a victory over Mississippi State.

Flau’Jae Johnson added 20 points, Aneesah Morrow added 18 points and 20 rebounds and Jersey Wolfenbarger had 12 points for the Tigers (23-1, 8-1 SEC).

The Bulldogs (16-7, 3-6), who beat LSU a year ago in a regular season game in Starkville, were led by Eniya Russell, who had 13 points. Destiny McPhaul and Quanirah Montague had 10 points each.

NO. 8 OHIO STATE 66, WASHINGTON 56

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon had 19 points and five rebounds as No. 8 Ohio State held off Washington in their first women’s basketball matchup as members of the Big Ten.

Freshman guard Jaloni Cambridge added 13 points and five rebounds for the Buckeyes (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten), who won their third straight. Chance Gray had 11 points for Ohio State, which improved to 11-0 at home this season.

Hannah Stines led Washington (13-9, 4-6) with 17 points and Dalayah Daniels had 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

NO. 9 TCU 82, IOWA STATE 69

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 28 points and Taylor Bigby added 19 to help lead No. 9 TCU to a win over Iowa State.

Both Van Lith and Bigby reached new season highs in points to give the Horned Frogs (21-2, 9-1 Big 12) their second consecutive win.

Madison Conner and Donovyn Hunter each contributed 10 points, with Hunter’s production coming off the bench.

Addy Brown scored a career-high 31 points for the Cyclones (15-9, 6-5), while Audi Crooks added 29.

NO. 11 KANSAS STATE 91, KANSAS 64

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jaelyn Glenn scored 19 points, Taryn Sides added 14 points and they combined for nine 3-pointers in No. 11 Kansas State’s rout of in-state rival Kansas.

Glenn made 5 of 8 3-pointers and Sides came off the bench to make 4 of 9 from deep. Zyanna Walker scored 13 points and Temira Poindexter added 12 points for the Wildcats (21-2, 9-1 Big 12). Sides had eight of their 26 assists on 34 made shots. K-State shot 59% overall and made 15 of 23 3-pointers.

The Wildcats blew it wide open with a 30-point third quarter with Sides making 3 of 4 3-pointers and Glenn going 2 of 3 from deep. K-State shot 59% in the third and led 67-38 heading to the fourth quarter.

Sania Copeland scored all 17 of her points in the fourth quarter to help Kansas to a 26-24 advantage.

Elle Evans scored 13 points and Laia Conesa added 12 for the Jayhawks (14-8, 4-7).

NO. 12 KENTUCK 95, NO. 13 OKLAHOMA 86

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Georgia Amoore made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 to lead No. 12 Kentucky to a victory over No. 13 Oklahoma.

Amoore had two 3-pointers and scored 10 as the Wildcats (19-2, 8-1 Southeastern Conference) jumped out to a 30-19 first-quarter lead. She made 15 of 22 shots from the floor – including 7 of 12 from beyond the arc — and 6 of 8 free throws while adding eight assists.

Clara Strack finished with 19 points and six rebounds before fouling out for Kentucky, which has won three in a row. Dazia Lawrence hit three of the Wildcats’ 14 3-pointers and scored 14.

Sophomore Sahara Williams scored a career-high 27 for the Sooners (16-6, 4-5) on 8-for-19 shooting. Raegan Beers totaled 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Payton Verhulst had 11 points and 10 boards. It was the ninth double-double of the season for Beers and the first for Verhulst, who also had a triple-double in a 109-99 overtime loss to then-No. 13 Duke earlier this season. Freshman Zya Vann had 15 points off the bench and her senior sister Skylar Vann scored 11.

ILLINOIS 66, NO. 14 MARYLAND 65

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Genesis Bryant made two free throws with 6.3 seconds left to give Illinois its first-ever victory over No. 14 Maryland.

The Illini were 0-17 previously against the Terrapins, and Maryland led by one after Shyanne Sellers scored inside with 13.9 seconds remaining. Bryant then drove to the basket and drew a foul before calmly making both free throws.

Sellers missed at the other end, but the ball went out of bounds to Maryland with 1.8 seconds left. The ensuing play yielded a good look from the baseline by Sellers, but she missed.

Illinois denied Maryland coach Brenda Frese her 600th victory at the school — and spoiled the party after the Terps (17-5, 7-4 Big Ten) celebrated senior day prior to the game. Maryland has lost four of five.

Illinois (17-5, 7-4) has won four in a row. Bryant finished with 20 points.

NO. 15 NORTH CAROLINA 69, STANFORD 67

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Reniya Kelly scored half of her 10 points during a one-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter that allowed No. 15 North Carolina to hold off a late Stanford rally and earn their 20th win of the season.

The Tar Heels led by as many as 15 points in the second half but the Cardinals rallied with a 14-3 run in the fourth quarter to tie the game 62-62 with less than four minutes left.

Grace Townsend hit from 3-point range to put North Carolina up by 12 points, 62-50, but Brooke Demetre scored at the basket to kickstart the Stanford run. Nunu Agara and Chloe Clardy each hit two free throws and Elena Bosgana drilled a 3-pointer from the wing to get the Cardinal within three but misfired on a layup. Kennedy Umeh gathered the loose ball and tipped it in while drawing a foul. Her free throw with 3:52 left tied the game.

Kelly wasted no time with the Tar Heels’ answer, drilling a jumper just seven seconds later and followed that with a 3. Lexi Donarski added a layup to take a seven-point lead. Agara turned a three-point play and her layup with :37 left made it 69-67, but missed a jumper to tie with three seconds left.

NO. 16 MICHIGAN STATE 89, NORTHWESTERN 75

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten scored 20 points, Emma Shumate added 12 points on four 3-pointers and No. 16 Michigan State beat Northwestern.

The Spartans (18-4, 8-3 Big Ten) bounced back from a 63-59 defeat against Oregon on Thursday night, their first home loss of the season, and have won six of their last seven games.

Nyla Hampton scored a season-high 16 points for the Spartans. Julia Ayrault added 14 points and Theryn Hallock had 13.

Michigan State shot 52.5% (31 of 59) and was 11-of-25 shooting from long range.

Taylor Williams scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and led five in double-figure scoring for Northwestern (7-13, 0-9). The Wildcats shot 50% (29 of 58) from the floor but committed 18 turnovers.

Hampton scored eight points and VanSlooten added six to help Michigan State pull away in the third quarter for a 65-55 lead. Shumate hit a 3-pointer and VanSlooten added a layup to cap a 11-3 spurt to open the fourth and the Spartans cruised from there.

NO. 18 TENNESSEE 76, MISSOURI 71

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Taylasia Cooper made five 3-pointers and scored 27 points before fouling out late and No. 18 Tennessee ended a three-game losing streak by holding on for a victory over Missouri.

Cooper picked up her fifth foul with 2:18 remaining and Tennessee leading 74-68. Teammate Zee Spearman was whistled for a technical foul for slamming the ball on the court after the call. Missouri’s Angelique Ngalakulondi missed both of her foul shots. Grace Slaughter made 1 of 2 for the technical and later scored off an inbound pass to get Missouri within 74-71 with 56 seconds left.

Ngalakulondi missed a layup after a Tennessee turnover and Jewel Spear made two free throws with 16 seconds left to seal the victory.

Cooper made 10 of 23 shots from the floor for the Lady Volunteers (16-5, 4-5 Southeastern Conference). She added seven rebounds, six steals, four assists and blocked two shots. Spearman scored 13.

NO. 19. CALIFORNIA 84, PITTSBURGH 53

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Lulu Twidale scored 17 points, Ioanna Krimili added 16 points and No. 19 California routed Pittsburgh.

The Golden Bears dominated the first half, particularly in the second quarter when they outscored Pittsburgh 28-9. After leading 18-11 through one quarter, Cal used runs of 13-0 and 10-0 in the second quarter to lead 46-20 at halftime. Twidale had a three-point trip to the free-throw line and a 3-pointer late in the second quarter to finish with 12 first-half points.

The Bears rolled again in the third quarter, outscoring Pitt 18-9 but the Panthers had a 24-20 advantage in the fourth.

Ugonne Onyiah had 12 points and nine rebounds for Cal (19-4, 7-3 ACC) and Marta Suarez also scored 12 points. Krimili had six rebounds and four assists.

Marley Washenitz had a game-high 20 points for Pitt (9-14, 1-9). Khadija Faye added 16 points. Only the starters scored for the Panthers, who have lost 8 of their last 9 games.

NO. 20 GEORGIA TECH 77, MIAMI 66

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kara Dunn and Zoesha Smith both scored 16 points to lead No. 20 Georgia Tech to a victory over Miami.

Dunn, who topped 1,000 career points her last time out, made 7 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers for the Yellow Jackets (18-4, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Smith made 8 of 12 shots.

Chazadi Wright hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 for Georgia Tech. Tonie Morgan totaled 12 points, six assists and five rebounds. Dani Carnegie made 7 of 8 free throws and scored 11.

Haley Cavinder scored 25 on 11-for-21 shooting the Hurricanes (13-9, 3-8), who had won two in a row following a seven-game skid. Cameron Williams totaled 12 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season. Darrione Rogers scored 11.

NO. 22 ALABAMA 72, GEORGIA 57

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Aaliyah Nye scored 22 points, Essence Cody had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and No. 22 Alabama rolled past Georgia.

Alabama led from start to finish and by 27 points at halftime before Georgia regrouped to outscore the Crimson Tide by 12 points in the second half.

The Lady Bulldogs shot 33% in the first half but made 8 of 11 shots in one stretch of the third quarter and outscored Alabama 20-8 in the period. Still, the Crimson Tide (18-5, 5-4 SEC) led 57-42 heading to the fourth and their lead reached 21 points at 70-49 on Eris Lester’s layup with three minutes remaining.

Asia Avinger scored 15 points for Georgia (9-14, 1-8). Miyah Verse and Mia Woolfolk had 10 points each.

MISSISSIPPI 76, NO. 23 VANDERBILT 61

NASHVILLE (AP) — Starr Jacobs shot 12 of 13 from the field to score a season-high 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Mississippi knocked off the No. 23 Vanderbilt women for the second time this season.

Ole Miss (15-6, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) beat the Commodores by 28 points, 87-59 on Jan. 9 in Oxford and has now won its last four meetings.

Jacobs scored the game’s first two points and her layup with :39 left in the first quarter gave the Rebels a 12-11 lead they never surrendered, outscoring Vanderbilt 20-10 in the second quarter for a 32-21 lead at the break.

Ole Miss shot 54.2% from the field (32 of 59). Madison Scott hit 7 of 11 from the field to add 16 points with six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

NO. 25 FLORIDA STATE 97, WAKE FOREST 68

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson had 25 points, O’Mariah Gordon scored 22 and Sydney Bowles added 20 to propel 25th-ranked Florida State to its fifth straight victory with a romp over Wake Forest.

Latson made 8 of 23 shots and all eight of her free throws for the Seminoles (18-4, 8-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Gordon sank 9 of 16 shots with three 3-pointers and Bowles did most of her damage on 5-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc.

Makayla Timpson notched her 13th double-double of the season for Florida State with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Demeara Hinds matched her career high with 18 points and grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds to lead the Demon Deacons (8-14, 1-10). It was her second double-double this season. Rylie Theuerkauf had 11 points and Elise Williams and Raegyn Conley both scored 10.

Latson had a 3-pointer as Florida State scored the first seven points and Bowles had eight points from there to help the Seminoles up their lead to 20-4 on the way to a 27-13 advantage after one quarter.

