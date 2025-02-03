Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso chosen to coach USA Softball program through 2028 Olympics

Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso has been selected to coach the USA women’s softball team through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the…

Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso has been selected to coach the USA women’s softball team through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the national program announced Monday.

Gasso has won eight national championships at Oklahoma, including the past four. The National Fastpitch Coaches Association Hall of Famer has been involved with the national program since 2018.

Team USA won gold in 1996, 2000 and 2004, but lost to Japan in the gold medal game in 2008 and at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Gasso is excited to face the challenge of getting the program back to the top.

“It is truly a remarkable moment in my career and a dream come true to be asked to coach Team USA,” Gasso said in a statement. “This is the highest honor I could ever receive, and I’m humbled by and thankful for the confidence USA Softball has in me. I have an intense passion to make Team USA the best it can be to help win the gold medal in 2028.”

The Olympic softball tournament will be played at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, the site of all of Gasso’s national title wins. She owns a 1,515-352-2 record at Oklahoma.

USA Softball CEO Craig Cress and the selection committee believe that success will carry over to the national team.

“Throughout her career, coach Gasso has made a significant impact on the softball community and has greatly contributed to the development of the sport,” Cress said. “We are confident that her skills, knowledge, and experience will enhance our program, and we look forward to supporting coach Gasso and the Women’s National Team as they strive to represent the U.S. with pride on the highest stage in the coming years.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.