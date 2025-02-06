Oilers beat the Blackhawks in overtime

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor McDavid set up Zach Hyman in overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3…

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor McDavid set up Zach Hyman in overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Hyman redirected McDavid’s pass for the power-play goal at 1:36. It was Hyman’s 19th goal and McDavid’s 49th assist of the season.

Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner each had a goal and an assist as Edmonton won for the fifth time in seven games. Viktor Arvidsson also scored and Calvin Pickard made 29 saves.

Skinner and Draisaitl scored in the third period to help Edmonton open a 3-1 lead.

But Chicago rallied behind Ryan Donato, who matched his career high with his 16th goal at 12:12. He also picked up an assist on Alec Martinez’s tying goal with 3:44 left in regulation.

It was an impressive rally for the Blackhawks after they lost Jason Dickinson to an apparent left knee injury 4:33 into the second period.

Lukas Reichel also scored for Chicago in its third consecutive loss. Arvid Soderblom stopped 34 shots.

RANGERS 3, BRUINS 2

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored the tiebreaking short-handed goal midway through the third period and New York rallied to beat Boston.

Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck also scored, and Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers, who won their second straight after a three-game losing streak. Igor Shesterkin had 15 saves.

David Pastrnak and Elias Lindholm scored 16 seconds apart late in the second period for Boston, which snapped a two-game win streak. Joonas Korpisalo had 18 saves.

KINGS 6, CANADIENS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals, Warren Foegele scored on a penalty shot, and Los Angeles beat Montreal.

Vladislav Gavrikov, Brandt Clarke and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings, who have won 11 of their past 12 home games. Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves.

Building on a 4-2 win at Carolina on Saturday, Los Angeles won the opener of a six-game homestand that bookends the upcoming 4 Nations Face-off international tournament.

Mike Matheson and Alexandre Carrier also scored for the Canadiens, who have lost six of seven. Jakub Dobes made 32 saves.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.