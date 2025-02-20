If Pivetta gets hurt, Padres could cut deal short after 2 years or extend it to 5th year for $5M

San Diego could cut short Nick Pivetta’s $55 million, four-year contract after two seasons if he gets a specified long-term…

San Diego could cut short Nick Pivetta’s $55 million, four-year contract after two seasons if he gets a specified long-term injury and the Padres also could extend the deal for a fifth season at the relatively low price of $5 million.

Pivetta’s agreement was announced Monday by San Diego as a four-year contract, and it would be worth $55 million over that length.

Pivetta gets a $3 million signing bonus and salaries of $1 million this year and $19 million in 2026.

San Diego has a $14 million conditional team option for 2027 as part of the complicated agreement, according to contract terms obtained by The Associated Press. That option could be exercised by the Padres if at any point through 2026 he has a specified injury or surgery related to the injury and is on the injured list for more than 130 consecutive days in any season or in a one-year period.

Pivetta was on the injured list from April 6 to May 8 last year because of right elbow flexor strain.

If the Padres decline the option, the contract would end after two years and $23 million, allowing Pivetta to become a free agent again.

If the conditions for the team option are not met — meaning Pivetta did not have a long-term layoff caused by the specified injury — the pitcher would have a $14 million option for 2027. If he exercises the 2027 option, he would get a 2028 player option at $18 million.

San Diego also has a conditional $5 million option for 2029 it can exercise if Pivetta has the specified injury or surgery related to the specified injury and goes on the injured list for more than 130 consecutive days in any season or in a one-year period, all occurring from July 1, 2026, through the 2028 season.

Pivetta was 6-12 with a 4.14 ERA in 26 starts and one relief appearance last year for Boston, then turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Red Sox.

Pivetta, who turned 32 on Friday, is 56-71 with a 4.76 ERA in eight major league seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies (2017-20) and Red Sox, who acquired him in an August 2020 trade.

As part of the deal, Pivetta receives a hotel suite on road trips.

