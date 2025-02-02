Henrique’s late volley helps Marseille beat Lyon and stay 10 points behind PSG

PARIS (AP) — Luis Henrique’s late volley helped second-placed Marseille beat Lyon 3-2 on Sunday and stay 10 points behind…

PARIS (AP) — Luis Henrique’s late volley helped second-placed Marseille beat Lyon 3-2 on Sunday and stay 10 points behind unbeaten league leader Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian winger met a curling cross from Pol Liroa to the back post in the 85th minute of a match where all the goals came in a frantic second half.

Lyon led through midfielder Corentin Tolisso’s 53rd-minute goal, only for Marseille to score twice in three minutes with goals from Mason Greenwood and Adrien Rabiot.

Veteran forward Alexandre Lacazette equalized from the penalty spot in the 72nd following a handball which went to a video review and appeared harsh on Rabiot, with the ball hitting the midfielder’s thigh and bouncing onto his elbow.

It was the first game in charge for Lyon coach Paulo Fonseca, and his side’s first goal would have pleased him.

Lacazette held the ball up well and found Ernest Nuamah, who broke through the middle and in turn passed to Rayan Cherki. He waited for Tolisso’s overlap down the right and timed a pass behind the defense, allowing Tolisso to drill a low shot into the bottom left corner.

But Amine Gouiri came off the bench to expertly set up the equalizer for Greenwood in the 61st.

Gouiri dribbled down the left and his deft diagonal pass across the penalty area gave Greenwood his 13th league goal — one behind top scorer Ousmane Dembélé of Paris Saint-Germain.

Greenwood was involved in the second goal, flicking the ball up over the defense to Pierre-Emile Højbjerg on the left of the area. Højbjerg headed it across to Rabiot, who finished with a powerful close-range header.

No away fans were allowed to attend the game because of the high risk of violence — including past brutal clashes between rival supporters and an attack on Lyon’s team bus which left its former coach injured.

The atmosphere at Stade Velodrome was calm, a week after Nice fans were condemned by the French league for making homophobic chants and unfurling an insulting banner during the home game with Marseille.

Earlier, Nice dropped to fifth place after conceding a late goal in a 1-1 draw at Toulouse.

Gaeten Laborde put Nice ahead from the penalty spot in the 18th minute after strike partner Evann Guessand was fouled by goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.

Nice then rode its luck.

Toulouse came close midway through the second half when defender Melvin Bard cleared Aron Donnum’s shot off the line. The home side’s persistence was rewarded when defender Warren Kamanzi pounced from close range after goalie Marcin Bulka spilled a free kick.

Nice is one point behind fourth-placed Lille and three behind third-placed Monaco in the race for a Champions League spot next season.

OTHER MATCHES

Egypt forward Mostafa Mohamed scored the winner as Nantes won 2-1 at Reims.

French striker Matthis Abline put 14th-placed Nantes ahead in the 42nd, but Nantes gifted Reims an equalizer when Jean-Charles Castelletto scored an own-goal trying to clear a corner.

A late goal from midfielder Ludovic Blas gave Rennes a much-needed 1-0 victory over Strasbourg and helped the Brittany side up to 15th spot.

Le Havre stayed in last place after conceding a last-minute goal in a 1-1 draw at Angers.

The home side equalized through defender Florent Hanin after veteran forward Andre Ayew came off the bench to put Le Havre ahead in the 73rd from Josue Casimir’s cross.

A player from each side was sent off early in an ill-tempered game which saw six others cautioned.

Right back Lilian Raolisoa was shown a red card in the 10th minute for a foul, and Le Havre captain Arouna Sangante saw red for a high tackle on Angers forward Esteban Lepaul.

PSG won 5-2 at Brest on Saturday. ___

