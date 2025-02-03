NHL Players’ Association and Professional Hockey Players’ Association join the AFL-CIO

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Hockey League Players’ Association and Professional Hockey Players’ Association are affiliating with the AFL-CIO and…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Hockey League Players’ Association and Professional Hockey Players’ Association are affiliating with the AFL-CIO and joining the labor organization’s sports council, they announced Monday.

Their membership brings the number of unions involved in the AFL-CIO, the biggest labor federation in the U.S., to 63, representing more than 15 million workers. It comes as collective bargaining talks are ongoing at multiple levels of the sport.

“Whether our work is on the rink, in the classroom or on the factory floor, every worker deserves a voice on the job and the power that comes with union membership,” AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler said. “We are thrilled to welcome the NHLPA and the PHPA into the federation and our Sports Council, and we look forward to supporting their work to ensure strong union contracts, fair wages, safe working conditions and professional development opportunities for professional hockey players.”

The NHLPA represents roughly 750 players across 32 teams, while the PHPA has 1,800 members in the American Hockey League and ECHL.

“The NHLPA’s membership is proud to join the AFL-CIO and its sports council during this important moment in the labor movement,” NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh said. “We look forward to working together with other players’ associations and unions from across North America to ensure that workers in all industries have a collective voice in fighting for fair wages and safe and equitable workplaces.”

The AFL-CIO formed a sports council in 2022 and already included unions representing players in the NFL, WNBA, Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League.

“Our members are excited about taking an active role in working towards better outcomes for working people in every sector of the economy,” PHPA executive director Brian Ramsay said. “As we begin collective bargaining negotiations, our members will now enjoy the full support of the AFL-CIO at the bargaining table. This is what solidarity is all about.”

