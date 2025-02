NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Glance

x-advances to Final All Times EST At Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada Wednesday, Feb. 12 Canada 4, Sweden 3, OT Thursday,…

x-advances to Final

All Times EST

At Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Canada 4, Sweden 3, OT

Thursday, Feb. 13

United States 6, Finland 1

Saturday, Feb. 15

Finland 4, Sweden 3, OT

United States 3, Canada 1

At TD Garden, Boston

Monday, Feb. 17

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. (MAX, truTV, TNT)

Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m. (MAX, truTV, TNT)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship game, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.