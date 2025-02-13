NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Glance

Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional round robin format, under the following points system: 3 points…

Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional round robin format, under the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation time; 2 points for a win in overtime/shootout; 1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and 0 points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final.

All Times EST

At Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Canada 4, Sweden 3, OT

Thursday, Feb. 13

United States 6, Finland 1

Saturday, Feb. 15

Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

At TD Garden, Boston

Monday, Feb. 17

Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. (MAX, truTV, TNT)

Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m. (MAX, truTV, TNT)

Thursday, Feb. 20

Championship game, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)

