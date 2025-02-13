NHL 4 Nations Face-Off Glance

Each team will play three tournament games in a traditional round robin format, under the following points system: 3 points for a win in regulation time; 2 points for a win in overtime/shootout; 1 point for a loss in overtime/shootout; and 0 points for a loss in regulation time. The two teams with the best tournament record will then advance to a one-game Final.
All Times EST
At Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Canada 4, Sweden 3, OT
Thursday, Feb. 13
United States 6, Finland 1
Saturday, Feb. 15
Finland vs. Sweden, 1 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
United States vs. Canada, 8 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)
At TD Garden, Boston
Monday, Feb. 17
Canada vs. Finland, 1 p.m. (MAX, truTV, TNT)
Sweden vs. United States, 8 p.m. (MAX, truTV, TNT)
Thursday, Feb. 20
Championship game, 8 p.m. (ESPN, ESPN+)
