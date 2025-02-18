Neymar is among the players protesting the use of artificial turf pitches in Brazil

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar, Memphis Depay and Thiago Silva are among the leading Brazilian footballers protesting against using artificial…

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar, Memphis Depay and Thiago Silva are among the leading Brazilian footballers protesting against using artificial turf for league matches instead of natural grass.

They all campaigned online with the same message Tuesday highlighting their fear of increased injury risk for players on the artificial surfaces.

Some clubs in Brazil’s top divisions are using artificial turf to allow for multiple uses for stadiums while minimizing damage to the playing surfaces.

“It is worrying to see the direction Brazilian football is taking. With the size and representation of our sport, this debate shouldn’t even exist. In the most respected leagues in the world, players are heard and investments are made to ensure the quality of the pitch in the stadiums,” the footballers said in a statement. “The solution to a bad pitch is to make a good pitch, it is as simple as that. Soccer is natural, not artificial.”

Neymar has just returned to Santos, Depay plays for Corinthians and Thiago Silva is at Fluminense.

Defending Brazilian champion Botafogo, Palmeiras and Athletico Paranaense are among the clubs that have used artificial turf, which has resulted in some players who are veterans or returning from injury — including Neymar — to boycott away matches against those teams.

Palmeiras said in a statement that the criticism to its artificial turf is superficial and not based on science.

The club said the playing surface was certified by FIFA, the sport’s world governing body, and has been subject to regular inspections since 2020, “so that it has the same parameters of a natural grass pitch in perfect state.”

