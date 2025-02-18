New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to miss the Champions Trophy with a foot injury

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has had another setback ahead of the International Cricket Council’s Champions Trophy in…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has had another setback ahead of the International Cricket Council’s Champions Trophy in Pakistan, losing fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to a foot injury.

Ferguson was injured in a warm-up match against Afghanistan on Sunday. He will return home immediately and his place in the New Zealand squad will be taken by Kyle Jamieson, who played his most-recent one-day international in September, 2023.

The injury to Ferguson follows the loss of another fast bowler, Ben Sears, to a hamstring injury.

“We’re really disappointed for Lockie,” New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. “Lockie is a key part of the bowling group and brings a lot of major tournament experience and we know how much he was looking forward to representing New Zealand at another major event.

“We wish him well for his recovery and hope he is back firing soon.”

Stead said Jamieson has a skill set which makes him an effective replacement for Ferguson.

“Kyle brings plenty of pace and extra bounce which will suit the conditions here in Pakistan,” Stead said. “He’s shown since returning in the (New Zealand domestic cricket) how effective he can be in the shorter forms of the game and he’s bowled with real pace and energy, which is what you’re looking for.”

New Zealand plays its first match in the Champions Trophy against host Pakistan on Wednesday.

