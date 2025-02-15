NASCAR-Xfinity United Rentals 300 Results

At Daytona International SpeedwayDaytona Beach, Fla.Lap length: 2.50 miles(Start position in parentheses) 1. (9) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 126 laps, 42…

At Daytona International SpeedwayDaytona Beach, Fla.Lap length: 2.50 miles(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 126 laps, 42 points.

2. (8) Sam Mayer, Ford, 126, 35.

3. (6) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 126, 51.

4. (10) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 126, 33.

5. (2) Taylor Gray, Toyota, 126, 37.

6. (32) Harrison Burton, Ford, 126, 32.

7. (38) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 126, 30.

8. (19) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 126, 38.

9. (25) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 126, 29.

10. (35) Patrick Emerling, Chevrolet, 126, 27.

11. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 126, 26.

12. (3) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, 126, 25.

13. (36) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, 126, 24.

14. (29) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 126, 23.

15. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 126, 22.

16. (22) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 126, 33.

17. (33) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 126, 20.

18. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 126, 30.

19. (14) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 125, 27.

20. (21) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, accident, 125, 17.

21. (34) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, accident, 125, 21.

22. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, accident, 125, 23.

23. (24) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 125, 14.

24. (13) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 125, 13.

25. (15) Justin Bonsignore, Toyota, 123, 12.

26. (16) Greg Van Alst, Chevrolet, accident, 120, 11.

27. (20) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, accident, 118, 10.

28. (5) William Sawalich, Toyota, accident, 118, 12.

29. (28) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, accident, 118, 8.

30. (18) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 105, 7.

31. (31) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, electrical, 95, 6.

32. (17) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, accident, 86, 5.

33. (4) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, garage, 82, 24.

34. (26) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, garage, 79, 3.

35. (11) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, accident, 59, 10.

36. (23) Kyle Sieg, Ford, garage, 22, 1.

37. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, accident, 5, 1.

38. (12) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, accident, 5, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.308 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 33 minutes, 17 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 8 for 39 laps.

Lead Changes: 24 among 11 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Allgaier 0-2; T.Gray 3; J.Allgaier 4-5; A.Hill 6-10; J.Allgaier 11; A.Hill 12-32; J.Allgaier 33-37; H.Burton 38; J.Allgaier 39; S.Smith 40; J.Burton 41-44; A.Hill 45-67; S.Creed 68-69; R.Sieg 70; A.Hill 71-75; R.Sieg 76-77; A.Hill 78-79; R.Sieg 80-86; C.Bacarella 87-90; S.Creed 91-94; J.Love 95-102; S.Creed 103; J.Love 104-107; C.Zilisch 108; J.Love 109-126

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Hill, 5 times for 56 laps; J.Love, 3 times for 30 laps; J.Allgaier, 5 times for 11 laps; R.Sieg, 3 times for 10 laps; S.Creed, 3 times for 7 laps; C.Bacarella, 1 time for 4 laps; J.Burton, 1 time for 4 laps; T.Gray, 1 time for 1 lap; H.Burton, 1 time for 1 lap; S.Smith, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Zilisch, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: J.Love, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. S.Creed, 51; 2. J.Love, 42; 3. D.Thompson, 38; 4. T.Gray, 37; 5. S.Mayer, 35; 6. C.Kvapil, 33; 7. J.Burton, 33; 8. H.Burton, 32; 9. J.Anderson, 30; 10. J.Allgaier, 30; 11. J.Clements, 29; 12. P.Emerling, 27; 13. R.Sieg, 27; 14. M.DiBenedetto, 26; 15. C.Eckes, 25; 16. C.Bacarella, 24.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.