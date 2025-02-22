NASCAR-Xfinity Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 Results

Saturday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Austin Hill, Chevrolet,…

Saturday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 163 laps, 60 points.

2. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 163, 46.

3. (16) Aric Almirola, Toyota, 163, 39.

4. (12) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, 163, 37.

5. (15) Nicholas Sanchez, Chevrolet, 163, 32.

6. (20) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 163, 33.

7. (13) Daniel Dye, Chevrolet, 163, 30.

8. (29) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 163, 29.

9. (11) William Sawalich, Toyota, 163, 28.

10. (19) Harrison Burton, Ford, 163, 29.

11. (24) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 163, 26.

12. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 163, 25.

13. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 163, 24.

14. (17) Sheldon Creed, Ford, 163, 32.

15. (3) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 163, 22.

16. (1) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 163, 36.

17. (31) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 163, 20.

18. (26) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, 163, 19.

19. (25) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 163, 18.

20. (14) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 163, 17.

21. (38) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 163, 16.

22. (34) Nick Leitz, Chevrolet, 163, 15.

23. (8) Carson Kvapil, Chevrolet, 163, 20.

24. (33) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 163, 13.

25. (21) CJ McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 163, 12.

26. (28) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 163, 11.

27. (23) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 163, 10.

28. (36) Mason Massey, Chevrolet, 163, 9.

29. (9) Christian Eckes, Chevrolet, accident, 162, 13.

30. (32) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 162, 7.

31. (37) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, 162, 6.

32. (35) Carson Ware, Chevrolet, 161, 5.

33. (27) Kyle Sieg, Ford, 154, 4.

34. (10) Connor Zilisch, Chevrolet, accident, 151, 11.

35. (22) Dean Thompson, Toyota, 149, 2.

36. (5) Sam Mayer, Ford, accident, 141, 18.

37. (18) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, accident, 141, 1.

38. (6) Taylor Gray, Toyota, accident, 118, 8.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 106.579 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 21 minutes, 18 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.216 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 49 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 7 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Love 0-3; S.Mayer 4; J.Love 5-11; A.Hill 12-47; L.Honeyman 48; A.Hill 49-71; J.Love 72-74; A.Hill 75-93; N.Leitz 94; A.Hill 95-161; A.Almirola 162; A.Hill 163; N.Sanchez 164

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Hill, 5 times for 146 laps; J.Love, 3 times for 13 laps; A.Almirola, 1 time for 1 lap; N.Sanchez, 1 time for 1 lap; L.Honeyman, 1 time for 1 lap; N.Leitz, 1 time for 1 lap; S.Mayer, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 1; J.Love, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 84; 2. S.Creed, 83; 3. J.Love, 78; 4. J.Allgaier, 76; 5. J.Burton, 66; 6. H.Burton, 61; 7. J.Clements, 55; 8. S.Mayer, 53; 9. C.Kvapil, 53; 10. M.DiBenedetto, 51; 11. S.Smith, 50; 12. L.Honeyman, 50; 13. T.Gray, 45; 14. R.Sieg, 44; 15. N.Sanchez, 42; 16. D.Thompson, 40.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

