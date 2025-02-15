NASCAR disqualifies Kligerman for too-low truck after flag-planting win at Daytona. He is appealing

Full-time television analyst and part-time NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman claimed the checkered flag for the Truck Series season opener and…

Full-time television analyst and part-time NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman claimed the checkered flag for the Truck Series season opener and promptly planted it in the grass by the Daytona International Speedway logo.

It’s a winning tradition that journeyman Kligerman had done for all three of his truck wins, the first back at Talladega in 2012. So it seemed appropriate Friday night for what Kligerman called the “biggest win of my entire life” in a raucous postrace celebration.

But it was a short party: NASCAR disqualified Kligerman when his truck was found to be too low in a postrace inspection. Corey Heim was declared the new winner, and the adjustment to the standings gave actor Frankie Muniz his first career top-10 finish. Muniz is running the full Truck Series schedule this year as he attempts to juggle a second career as a motorsports driver.

Kligerman, who retired from full-time racing at the end of last season and will have a larger role as a television analyst this year, said Saturday he would appeal the disqualification as he prepared to work the Xfinity Series race for the The CW network.

“Biggest win of my life. Thank y’all for the wonderful messages. Over 700 texts,” he added on social media. “I will not be commenting any further until we are able to present what I believe is a very, very valid case.

“Until then, I’m fully focused on my job (as Xfinity analyst) because the drivers and teams deserve the full focus on the massive stage ahead of them.”

Kligerman crossed the finish line first Friday night for what would have been his fourth career victory in the Truck Series, his first win since Mid-Ohio in 2022.

His postrace celebration was popular and he rallied the crowd by telling the spectators in the grandstands “all of you fans here at Daytona, thank you so much! God, I love this place. I love racing. I love winning.

Kligerman called it quits on full-time racing at the end of last year and is shifting into another side of motorsports with his growing broadcasting career. He was backed for years by Scott Borchetta, founder of the Big Machine Label Group, and was a fan favorite despite never winning in 152 races in NASCAR’s top Cup and Xfinity Series.

He had a respectable career, nonetheless, but at 34 years old, Kligerman decided his future is in broadcasting. The CW has the entire Xfinity Series schedule and Kligerman is called by NBC Sports “one of the youngest correspondents to ever serve as a pit reporter for a NASCAR Cup race.”

The disqualification is a second NASCAR heartbreak for Kligerman. He nearly won the Xfinity Series race last fall at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway but NASCAR threw a late caution flag just seconds before Kligerman crossed under the white flag, which would have made the race official.

Kligerman instead lost the race in overtime. A win would have advanced him in the Xfinity Series playoffs and been the first in that series for Kligerman.

