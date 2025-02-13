NASCAR Cup Series Duel 2 at DAYTONA Results

Thursday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Austin Cindric,…

Thursday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 60 laps, 10 points.

2. (18) Erik Jones, Toyota, 60, 9.

3. (9) Chris Buescher, Ford, 60, 8.

4. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 60, 7.

5. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 60, 6.

6. (17) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 60, 5.

7. (7) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 60, 4.

8. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 60, 3.

9. (19) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 60, 2.

10. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 60, 1.

11. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

12. (13) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 60, 0.

13. (20) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

14. (15) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

15. (22) Cody Ware, Ford, 60, 0.

16. (16) Cole Custer, Ford, 60, 0.

17. (21) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 60, 0.

18. (11) Noah Gragson, Ford, 60, 0.

19. (14) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, 60, 0.

20. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 48, 0.

21. (12) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 0.

22. (6) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, accident, 47, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

