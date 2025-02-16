NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 Results

Sunday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (5) William Byron,…

Sunday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 201 laps, 41 points.

2. (11) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 201, 38.

3. (40) Jimmie Johnson, Toyota, 201, 34.

4. (1) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 201, 33.

5. (18) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 201, 32.

6. (38) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 201, 42.

7. (16) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 201, 48.

8. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 201, 38.

9. (19) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 201, 0.

10. (6) Chris Buescher, Ford, 201, 32.

11. (25) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 201, 27.

12. (4) Erik Jones, Toyota, 201, 31.

13. (36) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 201, 29.

14. (7) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 201, 23.

15. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 201, 30.

16. (23) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 201, 21.

17. (24) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 201, 20.

18. (31) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 201, 26.

19. (35) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 201, 18.

20. (22) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 201, 17.

21. (30) Cole Custer, Ford, 201, 16.

22. (12) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 201, 15.

23. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 201, 14.

24. (8) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 201, 13.

25. (28) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 200, 12.

26. (34) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 20.

27. (14) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 199, 16.

28. (32) Noah Gragson, Ford, 198, 9.

29. (3) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 197, 10.

30. (33) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, garage, 196, 7.

31. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 195, 12.

32. (27) Ryan Preece, Ford, accident, 195, 5.

33. (26) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 193, 4.

34. (21) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, accident, 186, 4.

35. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, accident, 185, 15.

36. (37) Zane Smith, Ford, accident, 108, 1.

37. (29) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 105, 1.

38. (39) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 71, 1.

39. (41) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, accident, 70, 0.

40. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 70, 1.

41. (13) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, engine, 42, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.168 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 53 minutes, 26 seconds.

Margin of Victory: .113 seconds.

Caution Flags: 8 for 47 laps.

Lead Changes: 56 among 15 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Briscoe 0-4; T.Dillon 5-7; W.Byron 8-10; A.Cindric 11; W.Byron 12-15; M.McDowell 16-17; R.Blaney 18-21; J.Logano 22-30; W.Byron 31; C.LaJoie 32-34; J.Logano 35-39; C.Elliott 40-41; J.Logano 42-70; A.Bowman 71-74; R.Blaney 75-76; A.Cindric 77-78; R.Preece 79; N.Gragson 80; A.Cindric 81-89; M.McDowell 90; A.Cindric 91-93; M.McDowell 94; N.Gragson 95; A.Cindric 96; R.Preece 97-101; A.Bowman 102-105; A.Cindric 106-115; A.Bowman 116; A.Cindric 117-122; A.Bowman 123; A.Cindric 124; A.Bowman 125; A.Cindric 126-129; R.Blaney 130-132; C.Hocevar 133; R.Blaney 134-138; B.Wallace 139-141; R.Blaney 142; B.Wallace 143-145; R.Blaney 146-148; B.Wallace 149-152; R.Blaney 153-154; B.Wallace 155-156; R.Blaney 157; B.Wallace 158; W.Byron 159; R.Blaney 160; B.Wallace 161-163; A.Cindric 164; B.Wallace 165-166; A.Cindric 167-185; C.LaJoie 186-192; A.Cindric 193; D.Hamlin 194-199; A.Cindric 200; W.Byron 201; R.Blaney 202

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Cindric, 13 times for 59 laps; J.Logano, 3 times for 43 laps; R.Blaney, 10 times for 23 laps; B.Wallace, 7 times for 18 laps; A.Bowman, 5 times for 11 laps; W.Byron, 5 times for 10 laps; C.LaJoie, 2 times for 10 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 6 laps; R.Preece, 2 times for 6 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 4 laps; M.McDowell, 3 times for 4 laps; T.Dillon, 1 time for 3 laps; C.Elliott, 1 time for 2 laps; N.Gragson, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 1 lap.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.