At Daytona International Speedway PROJECTED DAYTONA 500 STARTING LINEUP (asterisk) denotes Open, non-Charter team

At Daytona International Speedway

PROJECTED DAYTONA 500 STARTING LINEUP

(asterisk) denotes Open, non-Charter team

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.