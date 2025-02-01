NASCAR Cup Series Clash Heat Race 4 Results

Saturday At Bowman Gray Stadium Winston-Salem, N.C. Lap length: 0.25 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota,…

Saturday

At Bowman Gray Stadium

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Lap length: 0.25 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 25 laps, 0 points.

2. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 25, 0.

3. (6) Ryan Preece, Ford, 25, 0.

4. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 25, 0.

5. (5) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 25, 0.

6. (9) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 25, 0.

7. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 25, 0.

8. (8) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 25, 0.

9. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 25, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

