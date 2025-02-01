NASCAR Cup Series Clash Heat Race 4 Results

Saturday
At Bowman Gray Stadium
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Lap length: 0.25 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 25 laps, 0 points.
2. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 25, 0.
3. (6) Ryan Preece, Ford, 25, 0.
4. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 25, 0.
5. (5) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 25, 0.
6. (9) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 25, 0.
7. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 25, 0.
8. (8) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 25, 0.
9. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 25, 0.
___
Race Statistics were not immediately available.
___
NASCAR Driver Rating Formula
A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.
The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.
