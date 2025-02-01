Live Radio
Home » Sports » NASCAR Cup Series Clash…

NASCAR Cup Series Clash Heat Race 4 Results

The Associated Press

February 1, 2025, 9:50 PM

Saturday

At Bowman Gray Stadium

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Lap length: 0.25 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 25 laps, 0 points.

2. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 25, 0.

3. (6) Ryan Preece, Ford, 25, 0.

4. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 25, 0.

5. (5) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 25, 0.

6. (9) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 25, 0.

7. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 25, 0.

8. (8) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 25, 0.

9. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 25, 0.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up