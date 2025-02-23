NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 Results

Sunday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (32) Christopher Bell, Toyota,…

Sunday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (32) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 266 laps, 40 points.

2. (26) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 266, 41.

3. (17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 266, 44.

4. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 266, 36.

5. (34) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 266, 35.

6. (37) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 266, 31.

7. (6) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 266, 30.

8. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 266, 29.

9. (14) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 266, 44.

10. (22) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 266, 27.

11. (7) Zane Smith, Ford, 266, 26.

12. (4) Joey Logano, Ford, 266, 34.

13. (24) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 266, 24.

14. (12) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 266, 24.

15. (5) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 266, 26.

16. (15) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 266, 21.

17. (27) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 266, 20.

18. (11) Ryan Preece, Ford, 266, 19.

19. (18) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 266, 28.

20. (19) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 266, 23.

21. (25) Chase Briscoe, Toyota, 266, 16.

22. (38) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 266, 0.

23. (30) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 266, 14.

24. (21) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 266, 13.

25. (3) Josh Berry, Ford, accident, 265, 22.

26. (13) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 265, 17.

27. (16) William Byron, Chevrolet, 263, 25.

28. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 257, 20.

29. (20) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 242, 8.

30. (8) Chris Buescher, Ford, 240, 7.

31. (28) Erik Jones, Toyota, 240, 6.

32. (36) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, accident, 201, 5.

33. (29) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, accident, 183, 4.

34. (10) Noah Gragson, Ford, accident, 183, 4.

35. (31) Cody Ware, Ford, accident, 183, 2.

36. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 183, 1.

37. (39) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, accident, 183, 1.

38. (35) Corey LaJoie, Ford, accident, 149, 1.

39. (9) Brad Keselowski, Ford, accident, 149, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 118.384 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 27 minutes, 37 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 11 for 63 laps.

Lead Changes: 50 among 15 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Blaney 0; A.Cindric 1-23; T.Gilliland 24-25; A.Cindric 26-32; J.Berry 33-42; T.Gilliland 43; J.Berry 44-63; C.Ware 64; J.Logano 65-67; J.Berry 68; J.Logano 69-84; B.McLeod 85; J.Logano 86-91; T.Gilliland 92; J.Logano 93-94; T.Gilliland 95-96; J.Logano 97-107; T.Gilliland 108; J.Logano 109-140; A.Bowman 141-143; J.Logano 144-146; A.Bowman 147; J.Logano 148-157; A.Bowman 158-159; K.Larson 160-163; C.Briscoe 164-168; R.Chastain 169-180; S.Van Gisbergen 181; R.Chastain 182-188; S.Van Gisbergen 189; K.Busch 190-192; W.Byron 193-198; K.Busch 199; J.Berry 200-212; K.Busch 213; J.Berry 214; K.Busch 215-217; R.Chastain 218; K.Busch 219-223; R.Blaney 224; R.Chastain 225-226; J.Berry 227-229; R.Chastain 230; J.Berry 231-238; R.Chastain 239; K.Larson 240; A.Cindric 241-257; K.Larson 258-263; R.Chastain 264; K.Larson 265; C.Bell 266

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Logano, 8 times for 83 laps; J.Berry, 7 times for 56 laps; A.Cindric, 3 times for 47 laps; R.Chastain, 7 times for 25 laps; K.Busch, 5 times for 13 laps; K.Larson, 4 times for 12 laps; T.Gilliland, 5 times for 7 laps; A.Bowman, 3 times for 6 laps; W.Byron, 1 time for 6 laps; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 5 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 2 times for 2 laps; C.Bell, 1 time for 1 lap; R.Blaney, 2 times for 1 lap; B.McLeod, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Ware, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: W.Byron, 1; C.Bell, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. R.Blaney, 87; 2. W.Byron, 75; 3. T.Reddick, 72; 4. A.Cindric, 68; 5. B.Wallace, 64; 6. K.Larson, 61; 7. J.Nemechek, 61; 8. R.Stenhouse, 61; 9. A.Bowman, 59; 10. C.Elliott, 56; 11. J.Logano, 55; 12. C.Bell, 53; 13. D.Hamlin, 51; 14. M.McDowell, 51; 15. C.Hocevar, 48; 16. C.Buescher, 47.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.