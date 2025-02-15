NASCAR Craftsman Truck Fresh From Florida 250 Results

Friday At Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, Fla. Lap length: 2.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (3) Corey Heim,…

Friday

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Corey Heim, Toyota, 100 laps, 49 points.

2. (34) Giovanni Ruggiero, Toyota, 100, 36.

3. (2) Ty Majeski, Ford, 100, 46.

4. (4) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 100, 41.

5. (17) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

6. (6) Chandler Smith, Ford, 100, 45.

7. (15) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 100, 37.

8. (29) Jason M. White, Ford, 100, 29.

9. (26) William Sawalich, Toyota, 100, 0.

10. (14) Frankie Muniz, Ford, 100, 27.

11. (33) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 100, 26.

12. (5) Jake Garcia, Ford, 100, 25.

13. (27) Layne Riggs, Ford, 100, 25.

14. (18) Andres Perez De Lara, Chevrolet, 100, 25.

15. (20) Mason Maggio, Chevrolet, 100, 0.

16. (22) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, 100, 21.

17. (10) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 100, 29.

18. (32) Josh Reaume, Ford, 100, 19.

19. (16) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 100, 18.

20. (1) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 100, 36.

21. (19) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 100, 16.

22. (12) Tanner Gray, Toyota, 100, 20.

23. (35) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 99, 19.

24. (21) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 99, 19.

25. (7) Dawson Sutton, Chevrolet, 98, 12.

26. (31) Michael McDowell, Chevrolet, 98, 0.

27. (11) Matt Crafton, Ford, 98, 20.

28. (28) Toni Breidinger, Toyota, 96, 9.

29. (24) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 95, 8.

30. (13) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, accident, 82, 9.

31. (25) Nathan Byrd, Chevrolet, accident, 82, 6.

32. (30) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, 79, 5.

33. (9) Clay Greenfield, Chevrolet, accident, 68, 4.

34. (36) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, engine, 48, 3.

35. (8) Kaden Honeycutt, Chevrolet, accident, 3, 2.

36. (23) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, disqualified, 100, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 116.161 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 9 minutes, 7 seconds.

Margin of Victory: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 8 for 33 laps.

Lead Changes: 30 among 12 drivers.

Lap Leaders: B.Rhodes 0-2; C.Smith 3; B.Rhodes 4-10; T.Gray 11-12; B.Rhodes 13; G.Enfinger 14; B.Rhodes 15-21; G.Enfinger 22; D.Hemric 23-25; J.Haley 26-27; P.Kligerman 28; G.Enfinger 29-31; B.Rhodes 32; G.Enfinger 33; M.Crafton 34-42; B.Rhodes 43; C.Heim 44-45; D.Hemric 46-48; C.Smith 49-57; D.Hemric 58; C.Smith 59-71; M.McDowell 72; J.Reaume 73; G.Ruggiero 74-76; C.Smith 77; G.Ruggiero 78; C.Smith 79-88; G.Ruggiero 89-95; G.Enfinger 96; B.Rhodes 97-99; P.Kligerman 100

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Smith, 5 times for 34 laps; B.Rhodes, 8 times for 22 laps; G.Ruggiero, 3 times for 11 laps; M.Crafton, 1 time for 9 laps; G.Enfinger, 5 times for 7 laps; D.Hemric, 3 times for 7 laps; C.Heim, 1 time for 2 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 2 laps; T.Gray, 1 time for 2 laps; P.Kligerman, 2 times for 2 laps; J.Reaume, 1 time for 1 lap; M.McDowell, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: C.Heim, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. C.Heim, 49; 2. T.Majeski, 46; 3. C.Smith, 45; 4. G.Enfinger, 41; 5. D.Hemric, 37; 6. G.Ruggiero, 36; 7. B.Rhodes, 36; 8. J.White, 29; 9. J.Sauter, 29; 10. F.Muniz, 27; 11. T.Hill, 26; 12. J.Garcia, 25; 13. L.Riggs, 25; 14. A.Perez De Lara, 25; 15. N.Benning, 21; 16. T.Gray, 20.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

