Napoli’s winless streak reaches 4 matches with a 2-1 loss at promoted Como

ROME (AP) — Napoli’s winless streak reached four matches with a 2-1 loss at promoted Como in the Italian league on Sunday.

Amir Rrahmani set the tone of the match for Napoli with an own-goal seven minutes in. Giacomo Raspadori equalized for Napoli 10 minutes later but 19-year-old Spanish winger Assane Diao won it for Como after being set up by Nico Paz late in the second half.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli had a chance to reclaim the Serie A lead from defending champion Inter Milan, which moved ahead by beating Genoa on Saturday, but will instead be in second for a matchup with Inter next weekend.

Napoli had drawn its three previous matches.

Cesc Fabregas’ Como moved up to 13th.

Lookman double as Atalanta routs Empoli

Third-placed Atalanta bounced back from a Champions League exit with a 5-0 rout at Empoli that was helped by a brace from Ademola Lookman.

Mateo Retegui and Davide Zappacosta also scored for Atalanta, which took the lead with an own-goal from Emmanuel Gyasi.

Atalanta moved within three points of the top of the league.

Fourth-placed Juventus won 1-0 at Cagliari with an early goal from Dusan Vlahovic after it, too, was eliminated from the Champions League.

Also, Hellas Verona beat Fiorentina 1-0 with a goal five minutes into second-half injury time from Antoine Bernede.

Fiorentina striker Moise Kean was diagnosed with a head injury after collapsing on the field during the second half.

