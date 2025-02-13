MVP Ronald Acuña and 20-game winner Spencer Strider both making progress for return with Braves

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. took batting practice at spring training Thursday, and right-hander…

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. took batting practice at spring training Thursday, and right-hander Spencer Strider has already thrown a side session this week at their Florida camp.

While neither the unanimous 2023 NL MVP nor the 20-game winner from that same season are expected to be ready for Atlanta’s opener while recovering from injuries, manager Brian Snitker said both are making good progress to be ready early this season.

“We’re going to make two really big trades at some point in time early in the season and get, you know, an All-Star and a potential Cy Young Award winner back,” Snitker told MLB Network.

Snitker said both players are on their own programs “because they are still in rehab.”

Acuña tore his left ACL on May 26, and the 27-year-old slugger had surgery on June 6. The 26-year-old Strider had internal brace surgery last April to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow.

Along with BP on the field with teammates, Acuña has run sprints multiple times in the outfield already at camp.

“Ronald’s doing everything. You know, he hasn’t done a lot of the cutting and things like that,” Snitker said. “But, you know, I’ve seen him in Atlanta before I came down. And as you’re seeing right now, I mean, he’s doing great. I mean, he’s checking all the boxes. He looks great.”

Strider threw a side session Wednesday, the first official day of workout for Braves pitchers and catchers. He was 20-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 32 starts in 2023, when he led the league with 281 strikeouts.

“The ball’s coming out really good,” Snitker told MLB Network.

Acuña hit .337 with 41 homers, 106 RBIs and 73 stolen bases in 2023, when he became the first player in baseball history to hit 40 homers and steal 70 bases while Atlanta won its sixth NL East title in a row.

He played only 49 games last season before sustaining a complete ACL tear on May 26. He had a double in the first inning of that game, and his knee gave way when he stopped on a stolen base attempt to return to second base.

Acuña tore his right ACL on July 20, 2021, and returned the following April.

