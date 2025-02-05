MotoGP champion Jorge Martín fractures hand and foot in a crash while testing with new team

SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) — World MotoGP champion Jorge Martín has fractured his right hand and bones in his left foot…

SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) — World MotoGP champion Jorge Martín has fractured his right hand and bones in his left foot in a crash in preseason testing with his new team Aprilia.

Martín was thrown off his bike in the “highside” crash at the Sepang circuit on Wednesday and landed heavily, hitting his head against the track.

The MotoGP series said in a statement that Martín would undergo surgery in his home country of Spain later this week for the fractures, missing the rest of the three-day test, but that scans had ruled out any head injuries.

Martín won the title on a Ducati bike last season.

The first round of the season is at Thailand’s Chang International Circuit from Feb. 28 through March 2.

