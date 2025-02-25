Morrissey, Scheifele rally Jets to 2-1 overtime win over Sharks for 10th straight

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation and Mark Scheifele got…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Josh Morrissey scored the tying goal in the final minute of regulation and Mark Scheifele got the winner 1:33 into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Monday night for their franchise-record 10th straight win.

Connor Hellebuyck finished with 17 saves for the Jets.

William Eklund scored for San Jose, and Vitek Vanecek had 33 saves.

Morrissey tied it with a slap shot from the top of the circle with 26 seconds left after Hellebuyck was pulled for his eighth of the season.

In the extra period, Scheifele scored on a backhand shot for his 32nd. It was also the 329th of his career to become the Jets’ franchise leader, passing Ilya Kovalchuk’s mark set when the team was the Atlanta Thrashers.

KINGS 5, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Moore had two goals, Warren Foegele got the go-ahead score and Los Angeles rallied to beat Vegas.

It was Moore’s second game this season with two goals. Four of the forward’s 10 goals have come in the last four games.

Joel Edmundson and Kevin Fiala also scored in the third period for the Kings, who are 14-1-1 in their last 16 games. Quinton Byfield had three assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 19 shots.

Brayden McNabb and Mark Stone scored in the second period for Vegas, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Ilya Samsonov made 14 saves.

The Kings trailed 2-1 after two periods, but Moore tied it 42 seconds into the third with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle that went off the crossbar.

Foegele, who also had an assist, put a backhand past Samsonov at 8:31 of the third to give the Kings a 3-2 lead.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.