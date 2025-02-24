Monza remains rooted to Serie A basement after 4-0 defeat by Roma

ROME (AP) — Roma beat last-placed Monza 4-0 to extend its unbeaten Serie A run to 10 games and deepen…

ROME (AP) — Roma beat last-placed Monza 4-0 to extend its unbeaten Serie A run to 10 games and deepen the Lombardy club’s already serious relegation fears on Monday.

The win will delight Roma coach Claudio Ranieri, who has watched his charges put together the best run of form in the league in 2025.

Roma has taken 20 of a possible 24 points since the turn of the year, a run anchored by the best defense in the league over the same period.

The home side went ahead in the 10th minute through Alexis Saelemaekers.

Three teammates lined up expecting a cross but the Belgian winger cut inside from the right and curled a fine shot into the far corner of the net.

Uzbek striker Eldor Shomurodov doubled its lead. Matías Soulé Malvano twisted and turned inside the box and Shomurodov headed home unmarked.

Spanish fullback Angelino made it 3-0 18 minutes from time with a low drive and Cristante added a fourth three minutes from time with a glancing header from a corner.

The defeat left Monza three points adrift at the bottom of Serie A.

