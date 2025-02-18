Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ames 71, Ottumwa 33
Ballard 44, Winterset 37
Clear Lake 79, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 27
Decorah 82, Charles City 47
Gilbert 82, Mason City 64
Knoxville 62, Grinnell 45
Nevada 64, Boone 48
Perry 67, South Tama County, Tama 47
Urbandale 77, Des Moines, Hoover 52
Valley, West Des Moines 74, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54
Waterloo, West 60, Wahlert, Dubuque 44
Waukee Northwest 83, D.M. North 42
Class 1A Substate 1 District 1=
First Round=
Boyden-Hull 62, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56, Akron-Westfield 37
Kingsley-Pierson 72, Woodbury Central, Moville 44
South O’Brien, Paullina 76, Trinity Christian 39
Class 1A Substate 1 District 2=
First Round=
GTRA 83, Alta-Aurelia 29
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 77, Harris-Lake Park 28
Newell-Fonda 81, West Bend-Mallard 49
North Union 69, HMS 66
Class 1A Substate 2 District 3=
First Round=
Bishop Garrigan 76, Rockford 38
Lake Mills 65, St Ansgar 41
Northwood-Kensett 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 40
West Fork, Sheffield 79, Riceville 69
Class 1A Substate 2 District 4=
First Round=
Janesville 52, Clarksville 38
North Butler, Greene 38, Nashua-Plainfield 36
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 69, AGWSR, Ackley 36
Tripoli 95, Newman Catholic, Mason City 57
Class 1A Substate 2 District 5=
First Round=
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 85, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43
Class 1A Substate 3 District 5=
First Round=
Bellevue 61, Calamus-Wheatland 47
Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 67, Easton Valley 45
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, Central Elkader 50
Class 1A Substate 3 District 6=
First Round=
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 76, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 46
Kee 89, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 63
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 66, Edgewood-Colesburg 39
South Winneshiek 69, Starmont 28
Class 1A Substate 4 District 7=
First Round=
Hillcrest 64, Central City 48
Keota 86, Lone Tree 48
North Linn, Troy Mills 89, Highland, Riverside 24
Springville 75, Cedar Valley Christian 43
Class 1A Substate 4 District 8=
First Round=
Holy Trinity 81, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 37
Notre Dame, Burlington 76, Wapello 47
WACO, Wayland 49, Danville 43
Winfield-Mount Union 51, Pekin 36
Class 1A Substate 5 District 9=
First Round=
Baxter 58, Iowa Valley, Marengo 51
Montezuma 71, BGM 40
North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, English Valleys, North English 19
Sigourney 56, H-L-V, Victor 41
Class 1A Substate 5 District 10=
First Round=
Colo-NESCO 60, GMG, Garwin 58
Dunkerton 83, Belle Plaine 56
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 73, BCLUW, Conrad 40
Waterloo Christian School 89, North Tama, Traer 67
Class 1A Substate 6 District 11=
First Round=
Ankeny Christian Academy 85, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 37
Earlham 83, Lamoni 23
Martensdale-St. Marys 47, Wayne, Corydon 20
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 81, Woodward Academy 47
Class 1A Substate 6 District 12=
First Round=
Collins-Maxwell 77, Twin Cedars, Bussey 52
Lynnville-Sully 83, Moulton-Udell 21
Madrid 119, Melcher-Dallas 36
Moravia 70, Seymour 41
Class 1A Substate 7 District 13=
First Round=
Coon Rapids-Bayard 81, Nodaway Valley 29
East Mills 61, Griswold 25
Mt Ayr 64, Lenox 50
Stanton 53, Murray 41
Class 1A Substate 7 District 14=
First Round=
Sidney 63, Riverside, Oakland 59
Southwest Valley 55, AHSTW 51
Woodbine 89, Hamburg 27
Class 1A Substate 8 District 15=
First Round=
AC/GC 78, Exira-EHK 45
Ar-We-Va 85, Paton-Churdan 46
Audubon 59, Glidden-Ralston 47
IKM-Manning 60, CAM, Anita 53
Class 1A Substate 8 District 16=
First Round=
Logan-Magnolia 80, Heartland Christian 43
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 76, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 49
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 72, Siouxland Christian 32
Westwood, Sloan 72, West Monona 43
Class 2A Substate 1 District 1=
First Round=
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Estherville-Lincoln Central 60
Okoboji, Milford 60, Central Lyon 55
Class 2A Substate 1 District 2=
First Round=
Belmond-Klemme 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 47
Osage 85, Central Springs 39
Class 2A Substate 2 District 3=
First Round=
MVAOCOU 61, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 54
South Central Calhoun 66, Pocahontas 51
Class 2A Substate 2 District 4=
First Round=
Eagle Grove 78, Iowa Falls-Alden 70
South Hardin 55, Roland-Story, Story City 45
Class 2A Substate 3 District 5=
First Round=
Oelwein 59, Sumner-Fredericksburg 52
Waukon 59, New Hampton 50
Class 2A Substate 3 District 6=
First Round=
Anamosa 77, Postville 54
Jesup 77, Crestwood, Cresco 52
Class 2A Substate 4 District 7=
First Round=
Beckman Dyersville 56, Durant-Bennett 41
West Branch 83, Tipton 42
Class 2A Substate 4 District 8=
First Round=
Lisbon 73, Camanche 53
West Liberty 69, Wilton 64
Class 2A Substate 5 District 9=
First Round=
Central Lee, Donnellson 82, Louisa-Muscatine 70
Mediapolis 84, Eldon Cardinal 40
Class 2A Substate 5 District 10=
First Round=
PCM 82, Van Buren, Keosauqua 36
Pella Christian 61, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 36
Class 2A Substate 6 District 11=
First Round=
Dike-New Hartford 70, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 47
Union Community, LaPorte City 43, Hudson 38
Class 2A Substate 6 District 12=
First Round=
East Marshall, LeGrand 86, Ogden 56
Pleasantville 80, Greene County 42
Class 2A Substate 7 District 13=
First Round=
Chariton 52, West Central Valley, Stuart 49
I-35 52, Woodward-Granger 43
Class 2A Substate 7 District 14=
First Round=
Clarinda 65, Shenandoah 49
Class 2A Substate 8 District 15=
First Round=
East Sac County 57, Missouri Valley 50
Southeast Valley 88, Panorama, Panora 39
Class 2A Substate 8 District 16=
First Round=
Lawton-Bronson 56, West Sioux 47
Rock Valley 74, Sheldon 67
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Decatur, Leon vs. Red Oak, ppd. to Feb 18th.
Humboldt vs. Webster City, ppd.
