Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ames 71, Ottumwa 33

Ballard 44, Winterset 37

Clear Lake 79, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 27

Decorah 82, Charles City 47

Gilbert 82, Mason City 64

Knoxville 62, Grinnell 45

Nevada 64, Boone 48

Perry 67, South Tama County, Tama 47

Urbandale 77, Des Moines, Hoover 52

Valley, West Des Moines 74, Des Moines, Roosevelt 54

Waterloo, West 60, Wahlert, Dubuque 44

Waukee Northwest 83, D.M. North 42

Class 1A Substate 1 District 1=

First Round=

Boyden-Hull 62, Sibley-Ocheyedan 37

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 56, Akron-Westfield 37

Kingsley-Pierson 72, Woodbury Central, Moville 44

South O’Brien, Paullina 76, Trinity Christian 39

Class 1A Substate 1 District 2=

First Round=

GTRA 83, Alta-Aurelia 29

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 77, Harris-Lake Park 28

Newell-Fonda 81, West Bend-Mallard 49

North Union 69, HMS 66

Class 1A Substate 2 District 3=

First Round=

Bishop Garrigan 76, Rockford 38

Lake Mills 65, St Ansgar 41

Northwood-Kensett 50, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 40

West Fork, Sheffield 79, Riceville 69

Class 1A Substate 2 District 4=

First Round=

Janesville 52, Clarksville 38

North Butler, Greene 38, Nashua-Plainfield 36

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 69, AGWSR, Ackley 36

Tripoli 95, Newman Catholic, Mason City 57

Class 1A Substate 2 District 5=

First Round=

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 85, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43

Class 1A Substate 3 District 5=

First Round=

Bellevue 61, Calamus-Wheatland 47

Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 67, Easton Valley 45

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, Central Elkader 50

Class 1A Substate 3 District 6=

First Round=

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 76, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 46

Kee 89, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 63

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 66, Edgewood-Colesburg 39

South Winneshiek 69, Starmont 28

Class 1A Substate 4 District 7=

First Round=

Hillcrest 64, Central City 48

Keota 86, Lone Tree 48

North Linn, Troy Mills 89, Highland, Riverside 24

Springville 75, Cedar Valley Christian 43

Class 1A Substate 4 District 8=

First Round=

Holy Trinity 81, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 37

Notre Dame, Burlington 76, Wapello 47

WACO, Wayland 49, Danville 43

Winfield-Mount Union 51, Pekin 36

Class 1A Substate 5 District 9=

First Round=

Baxter 58, Iowa Valley, Marengo 51

Montezuma 71, BGM 40

North Mahaska, New Sharon 75, English Valleys, North English 19

Sigourney 56, H-L-V, Victor 41

Class 1A Substate 5 District 10=

First Round=

Colo-NESCO 60, GMG, Garwin 58

Dunkerton 83, Belle Plaine 56

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 73, BCLUW, Conrad 40

Waterloo Christian School 89, North Tama, Traer 67

Class 1A Substate 6 District 11=

First Round=

Ankeny Christian Academy 85, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 37

Earlham 83, Lamoni 23

Martensdale-St. Marys 47, Wayne, Corydon 20

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 81, Woodward Academy 47

Class 1A Substate 6 District 12=

First Round=

Collins-Maxwell 77, Twin Cedars, Bussey 52

Lynnville-Sully 83, Moulton-Udell 21

Madrid 119, Melcher-Dallas 36

Moravia 70, Seymour 41

Class 1A Substate 7 District 13=

First Round=

Coon Rapids-Bayard 81, Nodaway Valley 29

East Mills 61, Griswold 25

Mt Ayr 64, Lenox 50

Stanton 53, Murray 41

Class 1A Substate 7 District 14=

First Round=

Sidney 63, Riverside, Oakland 59

Southwest Valley 55, AHSTW 51

Woodbine 89, Hamburg 27

Class 1A Substate 8 District 15=

First Round=

AC/GC 78, Exira-EHK 45

Ar-We-Va 85, Paton-Churdan 46

Audubon 59, Glidden-Ralston 47

IKM-Manning 60, CAM, Anita 53

Class 1A Substate 8 District 16=

First Round=

Logan-Magnolia 80, Heartland Christian 43

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 76, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 49

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 72, Siouxland Christian 32

Westwood, Sloan 72, West Monona 43

Class 2A Substate 1 District 1=

First Round=

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Estherville-Lincoln Central 60

Okoboji, Milford 60, Central Lyon 55

Class 2A Substate 1 District 2=

First Round=

Belmond-Klemme 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 47

Osage 85, Central Springs 39

Class 2A Substate 2 District 3=

First Round=

MVAOCOU 61, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 54

South Central Calhoun 66, Pocahontas 51

Class 2A Substate 2 District 4=

First Round=

Eagle Grove 78, Iowa Falls-Alden 70

South Hardin 55, Roland-Story, Story City 45

Class 2A Substate 3 District 5=

First Round=

Oelwein 59, Sumner-Fredericksburg 52

Waukon 59, New Hampton 50

Class 2A Substate 3 District 6=

First Round=

Anamosa 77, Postville 54

Jesup 77, Crestwood, Cresco 52

Class 2A Substate 4 District 7=

First Round=

Beckman Dyersville 56, Durant-Bennett 41

West Branch 83, Tipton 42

Class 2A Substate 4 District 8=

First Round=

Lisbon 73, Camanche 53

West Liberty 69, Wilton 64

Class 2A Substate 5 District 9=

First Round=

Central Lee, Donnellson 82, Louisa-Muscatine 70

Mediapolis 84, Eldon Cardinal 40

Class 2A Substate 5 District 10=

First Round=

PCM 82, Van Buren, Keosauqua 36

Pella Christian 61, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 36

Class 2A Substate 6 District 11=

First Round=

Dike-New Hartford 70, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 47

Union Community, LaPorte City 43, Hudson 38

Class 2A Substate 6 District 12=

First Round=

East Marshall, LeGrand 86, Ogden 56

Pleasantville 80, Greene County 42

Class 2A Substate 7 District 13=

First Round=

Chariton 52, West Central Valley, Stuart 49

I-35 52, Woodward-Granger 43

Class 2A Substate 7 District 14=

First Round=

Clarinda 65, Shenandoah 49

Class 2A Substate 8 District 15=

First Round=

East Sac County 57, Missouri Valley 50

Southeast Valley 88, Panorama, Panora 39

Class 2A Substate 8 District 16=

First Round=

Lawton-Bronson 56, West Sioux 47

Rock Valley 74, Sheldon 67

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Decatur, Leon vs. Red Oak, ppd. to Feb 18th.

Humboldt vs. Webster City, ppd.

