Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 78, Jefferson 72

Alma-Pepin 55, Alma Center Lincoln 31

Appleton North 48, D.C. Everest 31

Bay Port 44, Pulaski 32

Blair-Taylor 43, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40

Bloomer 69, Osceola 43

Bruce 59, Cornell 51

Cadott 59, Lake Holcombe 46

Cashton 46, De Soto 45

Catholic Central 63, Saint Francis 35

Cedar Grove-Belgium 58, Kohler 56

Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Augusta 39

Colfax 39, Somerset 38

Cudahy 53, St Augustine 50

Cumberland 49, Luck 40

Eleva-Strum 46, Osseo-Fairchild 31

Holmen 54, Tomah 20

Horicon 46, Wayland 43

Kenosha Indian Trail 75, St Joan Antida 26

Kimberly 53, West De Pere 39

Lancaster 61, Fennimore 39

Manawa 67, Green Bay East 35

Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 26

Mellen 62, Bayfield 39

Milw. King 68, Milw. Washington 21

Milwaukee South 48, Milwaukee Carmen 36

Mineral Point 51, Belmont 39

Neenah 74, Appleton West 25

Northland Lutheran 48, Bowler 22

Oneida Nation 63, Menominee Indian 48

Ozaukee 74, Sheboygan Christian 42

Pacelli 53, Almond-Bancroft 35

Phillips 65, Chequamegon 34

Poynette 62, Living Word Lutheran 51

Prescott 41, Durand-Arkansaw 32

Princeton-Green Lake 73, Rio 25

Racine Case 99, Racine St. Catherine’s 84

Reedsville 58, Mishicot 43

River Valley 47, Iowa-Grant 32

Royall 59, La Farge 27

Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Random Lake 44

Solon Springs 67, Hurley 29

South Shore 65, Drummond 45

St. Mary 72, Hilbert 26

Viroqua 68, Brookwood 60

Washburn 54, Butternut 48

Watertown 61, Milwaukee Juneau 35

Wausau West 64, Chippewa Falls 53

Wauzeka-Steuben 85, Boscobel 51

Weyauwega-Fremont 85, Port Edwards 23

Whitehall 60, Melrose-Mindoro 47

Wild Rose 45, Amherst 35

Williams Bay 52, Faith Christian 50

Winter 56, Lac Courte Oreilles 27

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59, Oconto 34

Wonewoc-Center 39, Seneca 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

