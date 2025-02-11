Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abundant Life-St. Ambrose 78, Jefferson 72
Alma-Pepin 55, Alma Center Lincoln 31
Appleton North 48, D.C. Everest 31
Bay Port 44, Pulaski 32
Blair-Taylor 43, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 40
Bloomer 69, Osceola 43
Bruce 59, Cornell 51
Cadott 59, Lake Holcombe 46
Cashton 46, De Soto 45
Catholic Central 63, Saint Francis 35
Cedar Grove-Belgium 58, Kohler 56
Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Augusta 39
Colfax 39, Somerset 38
Cudahy 53, St Augustine 50
Cumberland 49, Luck 40
Eleva-Strum 46, Osseo-Fairchild 31
Holmen 54, Tomah 20
Horicon 46, Wayland 43
Kenosha Indian Trail 75, St Joan Antida 26
Kimberly 53, West De Pere 39
Lancaster 61, Fennimore 39
Manawa 67, Green Bay East 35
Manitowoc Lutheran 73, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 26
Mellen 62, Bayfield 39
Milw. King 68, Milw. Washington 21
Milwaukee South 48, Milwaukee Carmen 36
Mineral Point 51, Belmont 39
Neenah 74, Appleton West 25
Northland Lutheran 48, Bowler 22
Oneida Nation 63, Menominee Indian 48
Ozaukee 74, Sheboygan Christian 42
Pacelli 53, Almond-Bancroft 35
Phillips 65, Chequamegon 34
Poynette 62, Living Word Lutheran 51
Prescott 41, Durand-Arkansaw 32
Princeton-Green Lake 73, Rio 25
Racine Case 99, Racine St. Catherine’s 84
Reedsville 58, Mishicot 43
River Valley 47, Iowa-Grant 32
Royall 59, La Farge 27
Sheboygan Area Luth. 72, Random Lake 44
Solon Springs 67, Hurley 29
South Shore 65, Drummond 45
St. Mary 72, Hilbert 26
Viroqua 68, Brookwood 60
Washburn 54, Butternut 48
Watertown 61, Milwaukee Juneau 35
Wausau West 64, Chippewa Falls 53
Wauzeka-Steuben 85, Boscobel 51
Weyauwega-Fremont 85, Port Edwards 23
Whitehall 60, Melrose-Mindoro 47
Wild Rose 45, Amherst 35
Williams Bay 52, Faith Christian 50
Winter 56, Lac Courte Oreilles 27
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59, Oconto 34
Wonewoc-Center 39, Seneca 28
