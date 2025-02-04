MLB Remaining Free Agents List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 90 remaining free agents (q-refused $21.05 million qualifying offer): AMERICAN LEAGUE BALTIMORE (4) —Daniel Coulombe,…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 90 remaining free agents (q-refused $21.05 million qualifying offer):

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (4) —Daniel Coulombe, lhp; Brooks Kriske, rhp; James McCann, c; John Means, lhp.

BOSTON (6) — Luis A. García, rhp; Kenley Jansen, rhp; James Paxton, lhp; q-Nick Pivetta, rhp; Lucas Sims, rhp; Naoyuki Uwasawa, rhp.

CHICAGO (4) — Michael Clevinger, rhp; Chris Flexen, rhp; Dominic Leone, rhp; Yoan Moncada, 3b.

DETROIT (0)

HOUSTON (5) — q-Alex Bregman, 3b; Ben Gamel, of; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Jason Heyward, of; Héctor Neris, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (6) — Paul DeJong, inf; Robbie Grossman, of; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Garrett Hampson, of-inf; Tommy Pham, of; Will Smith, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (4) — Brandon Drury, inf; Matt Moore, lhp; Kevin Pillar, of; Hunter Strickland, rhp.

MINNESOTA (2) — Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; Manuel Margot, of.

NEW YORK (4) — Tim Hill, lhp; Anthony Rizzo, 1b; Lou Trivino, rhp; Alex Verdugo, lf.

SEATTLE (1) — Justin Turner, 3b.

TAMPA BAY (0)

TEXAS (6) — Andrew Chafin, lhp; Matt Duffy, 3b; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Travis Jankowski, of; David Robertson, rhp; José Ureña, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Ryan Yarbrough, lhp.

ATHLETICS (4) — Scott Alexander, lhp; Trevor Gott, rhp; Ross Stripling, rhp; Alex Wood, lhp.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Scott McGough, rhp.

ATLANTA (5) — John Brebbia, rhp; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Adam Duvall, of; Luke Jackson, rhp; Whit Merrifield, inf-of.

CHICAGO (1) —Drew Smyly, lhp.

CINCINNATI (4) — David Buchanan, rhp; Buck Farmer, rhp; Jakob Junis, rhp; Luke Maile, c.

COLORADO (2) — Daniel Bard, rhp; Charlie Blackmon, of.

LOS ANGELES (6) — Jack Flaherty, rhp; Kiké Hernández, inf-of; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Joe Kelly, rhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Kevin Kiermaier, of.

MIAMI (0)

NEW YORK (10) — q-Pete Alonso, 1b; Harrison Bader, of; Jose Iglesias, inf; J.D. Martinez, dh; Phil Maton, rhp; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Jose Quintana, lhp; Brooks Raley, lhp; Drew Smith, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (1) — Spencer Turnbull, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (4) — Jalen Beeks, lhp; Ryan Borucki, lhp; Marco Gonzales, lhp; Yasmani Grandal, c.

ST. LOUIS (4) — Matt Carpenter, dh-inf; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Lance Lynn, rhp; Keynan Middleton, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (1) — David Peralta, of.

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Mark Canha, of; Curt Casali, c.

WASHINGTON (3) — Jacob Barnes, rhp; Patrick Corbin, lhp; Joey Gallo, 1b-of.

