MLB Remaining Free Agents List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 90 remaining free agents (q-refused $21.05 million qualifying offer):
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE (4) —Daniel Coulombe, lhp; Brooks Kriske, rhp; James McCann, c; John Means, lhp.
BOSTON (6) — Luis A. García, rhp; Kenley Jansen, rhp; James Paxton, lhp; q-Nick Pivetta, rhp; Lucas Sims, rhp; Naoyuki Uwasawa, rhp.
CHICAGO (4) — Michael Clevinger, rhp; Chris Flexen, rhp; Dominic Leone, rhp; Yoan Moncada, 3b.
DETROIT (0)
HOUSTON (5) — q-Alex Bregman, 3b; Ben Gamel, of; Kendall Graveman, rhp; Jason Heyward, of; Héctor Neris, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (6) — Paul DeJong, inf; Robbie Grossman, of; Yuli Gurriel, 1b; Garrett Hampson, of-inf; Tommy Pham, of; Will Smith, lhp.
LOS ANGELES (4) — Brandon Drury, inf; Matt Moore, lhp; Kevin Pillar, of; Hunter Strickland, rhp.
MINNESOTA (2) — Anthony DeSclafani, rhp; Manuel Margot, of.
NEW YORK (4) — Tim Hill, lhp; Anthony Rizzo, 1b; Lou Trivino, rhp; Alex Verdugo, lf.
SEATTLE (1) — Justin Turner, 3b.
TAMPA BAY (0)
TEXAS (6) — Andrew Chafin, lhp; Matt Duffy, 3b; Andrew Heaney, lhp; Travis Jankowski, of; David Robertson, rhp; José Ureña, rhp.
TORONTO (1) — Ryan Yarbrough, lhp.
ATHLETICS (4) — Scott Alexander, lhp; Trevor Gott, rhp; Ross Stripling, rhp; Alex Wood, lhp.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (1) — Scott McGough, rhp.
ATLANTA (5) — John Brebbia, rhp; Jesse Chavez, rhp; Adam Duvall, of; Luke Jackson, rhp; Whit Merrifield, inf-of.
CHICAGO (1) —Drew Smyly, lhp.
CINCINNATI (4) — David Buchanan, rhp; Buck Farmer, rhp; Jakob Junis, rhp; Luke Maile, c.
COLORADO (2) — Daniel Bard, rhp; Charlie Blackmon, of.
LOS ANGELES (6) — Jack Flaherty, rhp; Kiké Hernández, inf-of; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Joe Kelly, rhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Kevin Kiermaier, of.
MIAMI (0)
NEW YORK (10) — q-Pete Alonso, 1b; Harrison Bader, of; Jose Iglesias, inf; J.D. Martinez, dh; Phil Maton, rhp; Adam Ottavino, rhp; Jose Quintana, lhp; Brooks Raley, lhp; Drew Smith, rhp.
PHILADELPHIA (1) — Spencer Turnbull, rhp.
PITTSBURGH (4) — Jalen Beeks, lhp; Ryan Borucki, lhp; Marco Gonzales, lhp; Yasmani Grandal, c.
ST. LOUIS (4) — Matt Carpenter, dh-inf; Kyle Gibson, rhp; Lance Lynn, rhp; Keynan Middleton, rhp.
SAN DIEGO (1) — David Peralta, of.
SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Mark Canha, of; Curt Casali, c.
WASHINGTON (3) — Jacob Barnes, rhp; Patrick Corbin, lhp; Joey Gallo, 1b-of.
___
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.