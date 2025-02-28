Mitchell Robinson returns to action as Knicks lose Hukporti following left knee surgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson returned to action against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night,…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson returned to action against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, making his season debut following left ankle surgery.

Robinson finished with six points and five rebounds in 12 minutes off the bench of the Knicks’ 114-113 victory.

“The first game back, for the amount of time he’s been out, I thought it was really, really good.” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “We’ve been seeing it in practice, too. So this is the next step.”

But as the 7-foot Robinson returned, New York dealt with the extended loss of reserve Ariel Hukporti. The Knicks announced Friday that the 6-11 rookie out of Germany underwent surgery to address a left knee meniscus tear sustained in Wednesday’s win over Philadelphia.

Robinson, in his seventh season, averaged 5.6 points and 8.5 rebounds in 31 games in 2023-24 before he was lost for good in the second round of the playoffs. He has shot 70% from the floor in his career.

Thibodeau said before the game that Robinson “brings a different dimension to our team.” Thibodeau expects rebounding and defense to be ahead of Robinson’s offense as he returns after missing the first 58 games of the season.

“Short stints for a while to see where he is. Been out a long time,” Thibodeau said, adding: “Obviously, games are a lot different than practice. He’s a vet, so I think he understands who he is. Just playing to your strengths. Go as hard as you can.”

Hukporti played 16 minutes in the win over the 76ers — his first start of the season — shooting 4 of 5 from the field for eight points. He also grabbed a pair of rebounds. For the season, Hukporti is averaging 2.1 points and two rebounds in 25 games.

He will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks.

