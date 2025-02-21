Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis suspended after he mistakenly took painkiller Tramadol rather than Toradol

The NBA suspended Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis Jr. for 25 games without pay on Thursday because he tested positive for…

The NBA suspended Milwaukee forward Bobby Portis Jr. for 25 games without pay on Thursday because he tested positive for the painkiller Tramadol, a violation of the league’s anti-drug program.

Portis cannot play again until April 8 — the 79th game of Milwaukee’s 82-game regular-season schedule — at the earliest. His suspension began with the Bucks’ 116-110 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

“I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation,” Portis said in a statement released by the team. “During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved. I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body.”

Portis took the painkiller “unintentionally,” said his agent, Mark Bartelstein. Portis thought he was taking Toradol, which is approved and he has taken before, Bartelstein said. Portis did not realize he was taking Tramadol — which was properly prescribed, but is on the NBA’s banned substance list.

“I am deeply disappointed that the NBA chooses to interpret its policy so strictly, and that the policy does not allow for a different result for an honest mistake with pure intentions,” Bartelstein said in a statement. “Bobby loves being a part of the NBA and he loves being a role model and a true ambassador for the Bucks and the city of Milwaukee. This has been incredibly difficult for him, but he will accept this penalty with grace and turn this into a great opportunity to improve and further build his reputation and performance in every way, both on and off the court.”

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Portis’ positive test happened “a long time ago,” without going into specifics. Rivers said he believed the punishment shouldn’t be so severe, given the circumstances.

“Rules are rules,” Rivers said. “I get it. I get it. But there are also human circumstances and common sense to me. One thing Bobby’s not is a cheater. To me, that’s what we have to try, to figure out how to change this a little bit. Because when it’s clear … when (the names of the substances) are that close, and it’s clear, you can tell now from the blood samples that was the only time ever, that you would think we could do something less severe. But we have this rule, if you do it, you’re out. That’s the way it is. I just feel bad for Bobby on so many levels.”

Portis — considered one of the league’s tougher players, and a key part of the Bucks’ rotation — is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bucks this season, playing mostly off the bench.

“I know Bobby, that he feels probably that he’s letting the team down and probably he might be embarrassed, but at the end of the day, I know how Bobby is,” Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “I know he’s going to be ready. After these 25 games, he’s going to be ready to come and finish the season with us and get ready for the playoffs because he’s competitive. We need his competitive spirit around.”

It’s already been a trying season for Portis, who missed six games after to the death of his grandmother. Portis also was on the list of athletes who had their homes burglarized, incidents that resulted in federal charges being filed Wednesday in Florida against seven men from Chile.

“The thing I did tell him is this is going to be one hell of a story for you,” Rivers said.

Portis can practice with the team and be at the arena on game days, but he must leave two hours before the opening tip, Rivers said.

The 30-year-old Portis will lose $2,858,701 in salary because of the suspension. The Bucks entered post-All-Star break play in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Milwaukee appeared on the verge of finally getting its full roster together after making multiple moves at the trade deadline, including the trade of three-time All-Star wing Khris Middleton to Washington. Thursday marked the first time Antetokounmpo had played alongside new teammates Kyle Kuzma, Kevin Porter Jr. and Jericho Sims.

Now the Bucks won’t have their likely playoff nucleus on the floor together until right near the end of the regular season. Bucks guard Damian Lillard is leaning on his experience to try making the best of that situation.

“One year I remember we played the Spurs four times, and each time we played them, it seemed like nobody was playing,” Lillard said. “They had guys in and out and not playing for stretches. Guys that hadn’t been playing as much had to get in, and they had to grow and they had to learn. The team had to learn to depend on them.

“I think in the playoffs, you need to have depth and you need to be able to trust guys. I think that’s one thing that will give us. We’re going to find out over these next 24 games what we actually have, who we can trust and what situations we can trust and who can help us and how they can help us, depending on who we end up matched up against and things like that. I think that has to be the mentality.”

Portis is in his 10th NBA season, having spent half of that time with the Bucks. He’s one of four remaining players from the Bucks’ 2021 championship squad, along with Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Pat Connaughton.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans,” Portis said in his statement. “I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time. I will continue to work hard and be ready for our long playoff run. Thank you for your support. I appreciate it more than you know.”

AP Sports Writer Steve Megargee in Milwaukee contributed to this report.

