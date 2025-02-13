McCollum scores 43 points to lift Pelicans over the Kings 140-133 in overtime

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 37 of his 43 points after halftime — including 11 points in overtime…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 37 of his 43 points after halftime — including 11 points in overtime — and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 140-133 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night.

Jose Alvarado and Trey Murphy III each scored 18 points for New Orleans, which beat Sacramento for the first time in four meetings. Reserves Jordan Hawkins and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each scored 16 points, while Karlo Matkovic added a career-high 13 points and blocked three shots.

New Orleans played without Zion Williamson, who scored 33 points on Wednesday and got Thursday off as he continues to work his way back into form from a left hamstring injury.

Zach LaVine had 32 points and 10 assists for Sacramento, while Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and tied a career high with 28 rebounds. Malik Monk scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 20.

The Pelicans were trying protect a three-point lead late in regulation when they purposely fouled Sabonis with 8 seconds left. Sabonis missed his second free throw, but Monk rebounded, was fouled by Bruce Brown, and hit two free throws to force overtime.

Takeaways

Kings: Sabonis has grabbed 20 or more rebounds seven times this season. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Markelle Fultz, signed on Thursday to provide depth at guard in the wake of the De’Aaron Fox trade, did not play.

Pelicans: McCollum has scored 40 or more three times this season, the first Pelicans player since Anthony Davis in the 2018-19 season to do that.

Key moment

McCollum hit three 3-pointers in a span of just more than two minutes in overtime.

Key stat

Lacking Williamson’s inside presence, the Pelicans hit 21 of 50 (42%) 3-point shots, with McCollum hitting seven, and Alvarado and Robinson-Earl each hitting four.

Up next

The Kings host Golden State on Feb. 21, when the Pelicans also resume play at Dallas. ___

