Mbappé praises Real Madrid’s ‘perfect night’ to advance past Man City in Champions League playoffs

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé was celebrating a “perfect night” with Real Madrid — one that included his third Champions…

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé was celebrating a “perfect night” with Real Madrid — one that included his third Champions League hat-trick and his club securing a spot in the round of 16 to keep alive its hopes of winning a record 16th European title.

With a pair of goals in the first half and another in the second, Mbappé led Madrid to a comfortable 3-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday. The Spanish powerhouse advanced 6-3 on aggregate after a 3-2 first-leg win in England.

“This was a perfect night,” Mbappé said. “We wanted to win and this was how to do it. We gave everything in front of our home fans and we won because we produced a great performance against City, who are always difficult to play.”

Mbappé joined Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski on the list of players with two hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo has four. Mbappé’s other hat tricks came with Paris Saint-Germain against against Barcelona in 2021 and in the group stage against Club Brugge in 2019.

“Mbappé has the quality to match Cristiano’s numbers, but he has to work a lot because Cristiano has set the bar very high,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Madrid player Jude Bellingham was among those praising Mbappé’s performance against City.

“Mbappé is very special — everyone knows that and he never stops proving it,” he said. “He’s a better person than a player and we’re going to benefit from his goals.”

The France star said it was one of his best games since he joined Madrid this season.

“Whether this was my best game for Madrid or not, I’m not the best person to analyze,” he said. “Better that somebody else decides. I’m here to play and to perform on the pitch. I would categorize this as a great team performance.”

Mbappé said he would rather see Madrid face city rival Atletico Madrid instead of Bayer Leverkusen in the next round, mostly to avoid a trip to Germany.

“Honestly, I would rather we are drawn against Atletico,” Mbappé said. “They are two great clubs and it would be difficult either way. But in the next round, it would be much better for us if we don’t have to travel.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.