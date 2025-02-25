Max Scherzer strikes out 4, allows 1 run and hands out zero high-fives in Blue Jays debut

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer is embracing the long road back. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one…

The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one run over two innings in his spring training debut with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, flashing a little bit of the fire that has become his trademark during his 18-year career.

The 40-year-old Scherzer surrendered a leadoff triple to Victor Scott II starting the game but settled down. He retired his final six batters, striking out four with a fastball at 92-93 mph. Scherzer threw 20 of 34 pitches for strikes.

Scherzer declined to get into specifics about his performance, focusing more on simply being out on the field after making just nine starts for Texas last year due to various injuries. The Blue Jays signed Scherzer to a $15.5 million, one-year deal this month.

“I’m not saying this is good, bad, this or that,” Scherzer said, according to MLB.com. “No. This is about coming out, checking a box, executing, being healthy and getting out of here.”

The Blue Jays received a crash course of sorts on what it’s like to play with Scherzer, who rebuffed offers of high-fives when he reached the dugout at the end of both innings he pitched.

“We kind of realized on the fly he doesn’t like giving high fives on the way in,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

Asked if he approached Scherzer, Schneider laughed.

“I learned from others that went for it and didn’t get a response,” he said. “So I just tucked back in the dugout and went about my day.”

The Blue Jays rallied late to edge St. Louis 3-2 and improve to 3-0 in Grapefruit League play.

