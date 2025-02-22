Matthew Tkachuk will miss Saturday’s Panthers game against the Kraken with a lower-body injury

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk will miss Florida’s game against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday because…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Panthers star forward Matthew Tkachuk will miss Florida’s game against the Seattle Kraken on Saturday because of a lower-body injury.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice announced Tkachuk’s absence after the pregame morning skate.

Tkachuk first experienced discomfort during the 4 Nations Face-Off, when he helped lead the United States to the tournament final. He was limited to 6:47 of ice time in the United States’ 3-2 finals loss against Canada on Thursday.

Maurice said Tkachuk will undergo more tests in the next two days before the Panthers determine the next steps.

The 27-year-old Tkachuk has 22 goals and 35 assists for the Panthers this season.

Tkachuk was one of four Panthers who played in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart played for tournament-champion Canada and Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov represented Finland.

