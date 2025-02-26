Maple Leafs rally from 3 down to beat Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — SSMitch Marner scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of overtime, and the…

BOSTON (AP) — SSMitch Marner scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of overtime, and the Toronto Maple Leafs overcame a three-goal deficit to beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

With goalie Anthony Stolarz pulled for an extra skater, Pontus Holberg scored the tying goal for the Maple Leafs out of a scramble with 46 seconds left in regulation. David Pastrnak’s second goal had given Boston a 4-3 edge.

Pastrnak scored on a breakaway on the game’s opening shift to extend his career-best point streak to 15 games. The Bruins opened a 3-0 lead on Morgan Geekie’s power-play goal midway into the second period.

Morgan Reilly and Nicholas Robertson also scored for Toronto. The Maple Leafs won for the sixth time in seven games.

FLYERS 6, PENGUINS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bobby Brink had one goal and three assists for a career-high four points, and Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh.

Noah Cates had two goals and an assist in Philadelphia’s third consecutive win. Tyson Foerster had a goal and two assists, and Owen Tippett and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored.

Brink and Cates scored 10 seconds apart late in the second period, lifting Philadelphia to a 5-1 lead.

Samuel Ersson made 23 saves for the Flyers.

Philip Tomasino scored for the Penguins in their fourth consecutive loss.

SABRES 3, DUCKS 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Henri Jokiharju scored 9:31 into the third period to give Buffalo a win against Anaheim.

JJ Peterka and Alex Tuch also scored and Dylan Cozens had three assists for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 16 saves for the Sabres, who have six of their last seven games.

Mason McTavish and Leo Carlsson scored power-play goals while Lukas Dostal made 32 saves for the Ducks, whose five-game point streak was snapped.

The Ducks led 2-0 after two periods, but Peterka scored 1:56 into the third on a one-timer to cut the lead to 2-1, and Tuch followed at 5:34 by putting a puck off of Dostal and in.

Jokiharju, who starred for Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off, scored his second goal in as many games to complete the comeback.

CANADIENS 4, HURRICANES 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Nick Suzuki and Patrik Laine each had a goal and two assists, and Montreal beat Carolina.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson also scored for Montreal, and Sam Montembeault made 20 saves for his fourth shutout of the season and fifth of his career.

Frederik Andersen finished with 14 saves for the Hurricanes.

Slafkovsky opened the scoring at 8:05 of the first period after deflecting a shot from the point. Laine’s deflection with 2:23 left in the opening period made it 2-0.

Montreal continued to set the tempo, forcing four consecutive Carolina penalties. Suzuki converted on the fourth when left alone in the slot, firing a wrist shot over Andersen’s glove midway through the second.

FLAMES 3, CAPITALS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Coronato scored to help Calgary beat Washington, winning to move into a playoff spot despite Alex Ovechkin getting one step closer to breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career goals record.

Ovechkin beat Dan Vladar five minutes into the third period to score his 883rd goal and move 12 back of passing Gretzky’s mark of 894. It was also his 30th goal of the season, reaching that milestone for the 19th time in his 20 years in the league.

That came with the Capitals trailing 2-0, and they could not get any closer. Logan Thompson stopped 22 of the 25 shots he faced. The top team in the Eastern Conference lost in regulation in Washington for the first time since Nov. 23, ending a 16-game home point streak.

Martin Pospisil and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored and Vladar made 26 saves for Calgary, which has won two in a row coming out of the league’s 4 Nations Face-Off break to leapfrog Pacific Division-rival Vancouver for the second and final wild card in the West.

BLUE JACKETS 6, STARS 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored twice and Columbus beat Dallas for their second straight win to keep them in the hunt for an Eastern Conference wild-card spot.

Ivan Provorov added a goal and an assist, while Mathieu Olivier and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Columbus. Adam Fantilli added an empty-netter with 32 seconds remaining and Elvis Merzlikins made 19 saves.

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist for Dallas, which had won theree in a row. Jamie Benn, Roope Hintz and Mavrik Bourque each scored, and Mikael Granlund had two assists. Jake Oettinger stopped 23 shots.

LIGHTNING 4, OILERS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had two assists and streaking Tampa Bay beat Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton.

The Lightning posted their sixth consecutive win and improved to 7-0-1 in the past eight games overall.

Brandon Hagel, Nick Paul, Mikey Eyssimont and Victor Hedman scored for Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves.

Draisaitl scored his NHL-best 43rd goal for the Oilers, who have lost four consecutive games. Stuart Skinner stopped 33 shots.

RANGERS 5, ISLANDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonny Brodzinski scored twice, Urho Vaakanainen had a goal and two assists and New York beat the crosstown-rival Islanders 5-1.

J.T. Miller and Matt Rempe also scored for the Rangers, who won their second straight. Igor Shesterkin finished with 36 saves.

Alexander Romanov scored for the Islanders, who have lost four straight after winning eight of nine. Ilya Sorokin gave up five goals on 11 shots through two periods. Jakub Skarek came on to start the third period and stopped all seven shots he faced.

Rangers defensemen Adam Fox and K’Andre Miller left the game and did not return.

Brodzinski broke a 1-1 tie midway through the first period and then got his second of the night and sixth of the season ithe closing minute of the opening period to give the Rangers a 3-1 edge.

BLUES 7, KRAKEN 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Zack Bolduc scored twice and St. Louis beat Seattle.

Cam Fowler and Oskar Sundqvist each had a goal and two assists for the Blues, who won their fifth straight against the Kraken. Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Kyrou also scored.

Thomas has four goals and seven assists during a seven-game point streak. Neighbours snapped a 10-game scoring drought.

Jordan Binnington made 26 saves to improve to 4-0-1 in his last five games.

PANTHERS 4, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Justin Sourdif scored his first NHL goal and Florida beat Nashville.

Sam Bennett had a goal, assist and fight for a Gordie Howe hat trick, and Gustav Forsling and Mackie Samoskevich also scored to help the Panthers win for the third time in four games. Spencer Knight made 18 saves and Aleksander Barkov had two assists.

Micheal McCarron scored and Juuse Saros made 21 saves for the Predators, losers of two straight.

Bennett opened the scoring 1:23 into the game on an early power play. He later fought Nashville’s Cole Smith and assisted on Samoskevich’s goal in the third period.

RED WINGS 3, WILD 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Simon Edvinsson pinged a slap shot off the far post for his second goal of the game with 8:25 remaining to finish a rally by Detroit for a victory over Minnesota.

Cam Talbot made 22 saves for the Red Wings, who are 9-1-2 in their last 12 games and have won a season-best five straight road games.

Vladimir Tarasenko put Detroit on the board midway through the second period after Minnesota led 2-0 at the first intermission following goals by Marco Rossi and Jakob Lauko.

UTAH HOCKEY CLUB 2, BLACKHAWKS 1

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored the tiebreaking goal on a backhander with 7:48 left and Utah rallied to beat Chicago.

Clayton Keller scored in the second period and Karel Vejmelka finished with 21 saves to help Utah get its fifth win in seven games, including its third straight at home for the first time. Keller has a team-high 33 points in 29 home games.

Seth Jones scored for Chicago, and Arvid Soderblom stopped 34 shots. The Blackhawks have lost four straight (0-3-1) and seven of eight (1-5-2).

Jones’ power play goal opened the scoring for Chicago with 6:26 left in the first period. Keller finally got Utah on the board when he tied it with 44 seconds remaining in the second.

